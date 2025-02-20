Audi Q6 e-tron long-term test: report 2

The car Audi Q6 e-tron Sport Performance Run by Stuart Milne , digital editor Why it’s here It’s the first model based on Audi’s newest platform, so we’re seeing what lies ahead for its next-gen EVs Needs to provide a sumptuous and tech-laden appeal in line with its price, and slot straight in to family life

20 February 2025 – Brake dancing

Some people don’t know when to stop, or so the saying goes. But when it comes to electric cars, some really don’t know how to stop.

It’s not that the brakes in EVs don’t work – they mostly work very well indeed – but some can lack a positive feel, making it hard to judge how much braking force you’re applying. That’s not a criticism that can be levelled at my Audi Q6 e-tron, though.

Indeed, when I need to lean on the Q6’s brake pedal, it provides plenty of granular information as to how hard the brakes are biting, and how much more they have to give. It’s in stark contrast to my previous car, a Volkswagen ID 7, which provided an inconsistent feel that seemed to mask what the brakes were up to.