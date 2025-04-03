Audi Q6 e-tron long-term test: report 4

And with a maximum charging rate of 260kW, my Audi Q6 e-tron is positively F1-like. In fact, only a handful of models, which include the Lotus Eletre SUV and Porsche Taycan – cars with price tags pushing into six figures with a few options – charge faster.

I’m grateful for those charging speeds, though, because at 94.9kWh, the usable capacity of the Q6’s battery is vast. Still, at full tilt, and assuming it’s plugged into a charger that delivers the advertised rate, it’ll take 22 minutes to go from 10-80%. In my experience, that’s little more time than it takes to walk across a service station car park, use the facilities and buy a bar of Dairy Milk.

Although I won’t pretend a home charge happens quickly. Without the luxury of exploiting the Q6’s 11kW AC capability, I’m stuck with my home’s 7.2kW output. At that rate I’ve frequently had to disconnect it mid-charge because taking it from flat to full takes more than 14 hours. Even the 20-80% charge I find myself encountering more often can still take nearly nine hours.

It’s not just the Q6 e-tron’s charging speed that makes an electrical pitstop easy. The electric SUV has two charging ports – one in each rear wing. The near-side is able to accept high-speed charging from public chargers, but both can accept power from an AC home charger which reduces the likelihood of trailing charge cables across your driveway, tripping up the postman.