Audi Q6 e-tron long-term test: report 3

But if you (Can’t Get No) Satisfaction from that, then all is not lost because there’s a wide range of other apps that are free, although some require a subscription. The Vivaldi web browser makes it easy for me to catch up on the latest goings-on at whatcar.com, the YouTube app is great – and there’s even a Mario Kart-like racing game that's fun (if awkward) to play.

As a committed karaoke-phobe, it’s multiplying those chills, but it does make a lot of sense for families – or wannabe Mick Jaggers – who find themselves at a loose end when using a public charger .

Some apps are chunky downloads, so I connected to my home wifi on my driveway rather than eating through my mobile data allowance.

However, the prospect of paying £10.99 to have a themed wallpaper in the infotainment background is rather alarming. I’ve not seen this since the days of Nokia mobile wallpapers in the late 1990s. You can’t complete the purchase on the infotainment screen because it bounces you into the My Audi app for payment, but that's no bad thing. The app is easy to use and provides information on charge levels, driving data, the car's location, whether it's locked, plus the car's manual.

The car's apps are slick, as long as your phone’s internet connection is up to snuff, and there are mechanisms in place to prevent you from being distracted by the screen when you’re driving.