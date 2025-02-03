Audi Q6 e-tron long-term test
Audi's latest electric SUV promises new tech and ultra-rapid charging, but what's it like to live with? We're finding out...
The car Audi Q6 e-tron Sport Performance Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor
Why it’s here It’s the first model based on Audi’s newest platform, so we’re seeing what lies ahead for its next-gen EVs
Needs to provide a sumptuous and tech-laden appeal in line with its price, and slot straight in to family life
Miles covered 982 Price £64,230 Target price £64,230 Price as tested £68,665 Official range 389 miles Test range 275 miles Options fitted Sound and Vision Pack (£3195), Ascari blue metallic paint (£1495), Storage and luggage compartment pack (£500)
It’s rare that a car can really be described as “all-new”, but when I saw a prototype of the new Audi Q6 e-tron last year at the firm’s HQ, it was precisely that.
It was based on all-new underpinnings, featured an all-new infotainment system and cloaked in Audi’s latest design theme. It also sported some show-stealing kit, such as headlights with customisable animations, digital door mirrors and a passenger-side infotainment screen.
All that kit meant there was plenty to write about. But did that car represent the kind of car Q6 e-tron buyers would actually choose? And would the upmarket family SUV impress in the same way without them?
Which is why, ten months later, I’m sitting behind the wheel of an almost-entry-level car. Definitely the kind of version many buyers would choose. I plumped for Sport Performance trim because it delivers the longest official range: its 94.9kWh (usable) capacity delivering a useful boost over the 75.8kWh in the most basic Sport model.
That means official range stands at close to 400 miles, although in the cold wintry weather, 275 miles is more realistic. I’ll be interesting to see how that climbs as the mercury rises.
Helpfully, the larger batteries have a faster maximum charging rate, so at 270kW – which places it in the A-list of fast-charging cars, matching that of the Q6's sibling, the Porsche Macan Electric – a 10-80% charge will take just 22 minutes. I also like that there are two charging ports: both support CCS rapid public charging, but the passenger-side also accepts an AC charge from my home wallbox.
Rather than choosing the big wheeled S-line trim, I settled on Sport (which I guess means my car should really be called Sport Performance Sport – confusing stuff). In reality, I can do without the flashy addenda of the S-line, and the 19in wheels of my car are less kerb-bothering.
What I’d struggle to do without is the optional Sound and Vision pack (£3195). It bundles an impressively punchy Bang & Olufsen audio upgrade – complete with speakers in the headrests – and an excellent augmented reality head-up display which beams all manner of information unobtrusively into my eye-line.
It’s worth noting that until March 2025, the pack comes as standard on the S-line models, negativing the £3000 premium you’d pay for the higher-spec trim. Effectively, that’s a free upgrade to S-line if you spec the audio upgrade on a Sport trim model.
While grey, black and white are the most popular car colours, I prefer something that stands out from the crowd a little, so it’s refreshing to see that Audi offers the Q6 e-tron in two shades of blue and a bright red. I choose Ascari Blue, which is a faintly metallic hue, and pops when the car is clean and in bright sunlight, sadly a combination of scenarios rare at this time of the year.
One disappointment, though, is the black rear bumper and side skirts, with look a little too ‘base-spec’ for a car costing a total of £68,665.
What’s less of a disappointment is the huge infotainment panel which houses a 11.9in digital instrument display and a 14.5in touchscreen. Both are bright and responsive, and are a big step up over Audi’s previous infotainment system, and indeed that fitted elsewhere in the VW Group, such as in my previous Volkswagen ID 7.
I’m still getting to grips with the way it all works – it’s akin to switching from Android to Apple – but it seems feature-packed. Certainly its integration with Apple CarPlay seems very good.
The other option I selected was the storage and compartment pack, which includes items like storage nets in the seat backs, a cubby in the centre console and myriad other handy bits which, on a car of this price, ought really to come as standard. Still, the extra 64 litres of storage under the bonnet will come in handy on some planned family holidays later in the year.
It’s not only the infotainment system that’s new to me; the concept of features-on-demand is still something that’s slightly alien. I’ll be getting to grips with the philosophy of renting additional features over the coming months, too. For now, though, the idea of paying for functionality that is baked under the Q6’s skin sticks in the craw a little.
