Audi Q6 e-tron long-term test

All that kit meant there was plenty to write about. But did that car represent the kind of car Q6 e-tron buyers would actually choose? And would the upmarket family SUV impress in the same way without them?

Which is why, ten months later, I’m sitting behind the wheel of an almost-entry-level car. Definitely the kind of version many buyers would choose. I plumped for Sport Performance trim because it delivers the longest official range: its 94.9kWh (usable) capacity delivering a useful boost over the 75.8kWh in the most basic Sport model.

That means official range stands at close to 400 miles, although in the cold wintry weather, 275 miles is more realistic. I’ll be interesting to see how that climbs as the mercury rises.

Helpfully, the larger batteries have a faster maximum charging rate, so at 270kW – which places it in the A-list of fast-charging cars, matching that of the Q6's sibling, the Porsche Macan Electric – a 10-80% charge will take just 22 minutes. I also like that there are two charging ports: both support CCS rapid public charging, but the passenger-side also accepts an AC charge from my home wallbox.

Rather than choosing the big wheeled S-line trim, I settled on Sport (which I guess means my car should really be called Sport Performance Sport – confusing stuff). In reality, I can do without the flashy addenda of the S-line, and the 19in wheels of my car are less kerb-bothering.