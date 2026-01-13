The best 7-seat cars in 2026 – and the ones to avoid

Best 7-seat cars in 2026 – and the ones to avoid

Image 1 of 22

You might imagine that if your tribe has swollen to seven people, you might be limited to choosing a people carrier, or a passenger-friendly version of a van – but you'd be wrong. That's because, these days, there are far more options available if you need to regularly carry seven people on board, and most of the best are SUVs.

As you might imagine, the top priority for those in the market for a seven-seater is space, so the best in this class need to provide comfortable seats in all three rows – and we're talking enough for adults, here, rather than just children. Of course, most seven-seater owners won't make use of all of their seats all of the time, so a good seven-seater must also have a big boot when it's in five-seat mode, and make transitioning from five to seven-seat operations as easy as possible.

Plus, we want even the largest seven-seaters to be engaging and comfortable to drive, be pleasantly efficient to run, and not cost the Earth to buy in the first place.

That's a very tall order, which is why our expert team of road testers have spent thousands of hours testing every seven-seater on the market. We've loaded them full of people and luggage, and driven them back to back against their key rivals – both on public roads and at our private test track.

The result is this list of the best seven-seaters you can buy – and you can read more about any of them by clicking through to our in-depth reviews, as well as seeing our latest discounts. We've also named the seven-seat car we think you should avoid, and answered the most common questions around seven-seaters at the bottom of this page.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile