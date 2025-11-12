New Mercedes GLB: next-generation seven-seater to be revealed in December

While we've only seen the car obscured by snow so far, we do know that the new GLB is slightly wider, longer and taller than the outgoing model, which should allow for that extra space inside. Inside, you will have the choice of specifying your GLB with Mercedes’ dominating MBUX Superscreen layout, which also features on the new CLA. It comprises a 10.25in digital instrument cluster, 14in infotainment touchscreen and 14in passenger display spanning the width of the dashboard. It’s not all digital though, because Mercedes has reintroduced rocker switches and physical buttons on its steering wheel due to popular demand.

There’s an open storage compartment below the centre console, which also houses a space for your phone with optional wireless charging. The panoramic roof can also be programmed to light up with a display of three-point stars. In terms of technical information, there’s not much out there on what will power the GLB yet, but we do know that it will be underpinned by Mercedes’ MMA technology – replacing the MFA platform the outgoing model sits on. In other words, the GLB will be available with both combustion and electric power, much like the new CLA. Power options are expected to mirror those of the latter, with battery sizes of either 58kWh or 85kWh, or a mild hybrid system using a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.