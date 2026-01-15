Okay, so there aren’t exactly dozens of electric seven-seat SUVs to choose from yet, but that should take nothing away from Kia’s achievement with the EV9. Indeed, this five-metre-long behemoth can cart around seven tall adults far more comfortably than a Mercedes EQB or Peugeot e-5008 – and even with bums on every seat, there’s still a Skoda Fabia-sized boot left over for luggage.

But being supremely spacious inside would be of little use if the Kia EV9 needed to stop to charge every half an hour. Thankfully, that isn’t the case, because our favourite RWD version can officially cover up to 349 miles between top-ups (it managed 314 miles in our real-world tests).