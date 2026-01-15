Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best 7-seat SUV for value
A good seven-seat SUV should be spacious, but here we're looking at the model that won't hit you hard in the wallet if you need to move lots of people...
Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI 150 e-TEC SE (7 seats)
If you're muttering “£39k doesn’t sound like great value to me”, we take your point. It’s still quite a lot of money, even accounting for the fact that most buyers will be signing up to a finance agreement rather than paying the whole lot in one go. But these things are relative, and the reality is that the Skoda Kodiaq is pretty cheap by seven-seat SUV standards.
Yes, you could buy a Chery Tiggo 8 for even less, and if you can’t stretch to a Kodiaq but still want to buy brand new, it’s a better car than you might expect.
However, the Kodiaq is more practical and far superior to drive, plus it has a more upmarket interior. In short, we think it’s worth the extra outlay, because value is about more than just being the absolute cheapest.
And besides, our favourite Kodiaq is still many thousands of pounds cheaper than the Hyundai Santa Fe and should be usefully cheaper to run, even if it isn’t as good at carrying seven adults. It isn’t as though you’ll have to skimp on standard equipment, either; entry-level SE trim comes with lots of goodies, including 18in alloys, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.
