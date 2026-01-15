If you're muttering “£39k doesn’t sound like great value to me”, we take your point. It’s still quite a lot of money, even accounting for the fact that most buyers will be signing up to a finance agreement rather than paying the whole lot in one go. But these things are relative, and the reality is that the Skoda Kodiaq is pretty cheap by seven-seat SUV standards.

Yes, you could buy a Chery Tiggo 8 for even less, and if you can’t stretch to a Kodiaq but still want to buy brand new, it’s a better car than you might expect.

However, the Kodiaq is more practical and far superior to drive, plus it has a more upmarket interior. In short, we think it’s worth the extra outlay, because value is about more than just being the absolute cheapest.