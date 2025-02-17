Best toolkits 2025 – essential tool sets to keep you moving
If you’re planning any routine car or home maintenance, a toolkit is an essential purchase. We’ve tested the best...
Inevitably, there will come a time when you need some tools for basic repair or maintenance of your car. It may be as simple as replacing a headlight bulb or more complex such as changing brake pads. But whatever your stance, you won't be able to do anything without some form of toolkit.
While seasoned home mechanics may have spent years gradually assembling a toolkit to make a professional jealous, others may simply want to get every commonly-used tool in one hit, usually with some form of storage case as well to keep it all organised.
The case is important, because not only does it help to keep things organised and accessible, but it provides some all-important portability if you need to take your tools away from home.
We’ve assembled a selection of off-the-shelf toolkits aimed primarily at mechanics – amateur as well as professional – to see which offer a combination of the tools you are likely to need, along with portability and cost. So let's get back on the tools again…
1. Sealey Mechanic’s toolkit (AK7980) – Best overall toolkit
What Car? Rating - 5/5
Pros
- Very comprehensive kit
- Excellent quality
- Usefully portable
Cons
- Huge list price
- Smallest 1/2in drive socket is 15mm
- Imperial Allen keys possibly redundant
The Sealey has by far the highest list price here, but don’t let that put you off, because it’s possible to find it at around half of the RRP, making it a serious bargain.
The Mechanic’s Toolkit comes from Sealey’s Premier range, which means it is excellent quality, designed for “daily professional use” and comes with a lifetime warranty. The socket-set ratchet handles – in 1/2in drive and 1/4in drive – are weighty and feature 72-tooth ratchet mechanisms so that only 5° of rotation is necessary to move the fastener.
They have a polished chrome finish, making them easier to clean, and they come with a wide range of accessories for both sizes, including long and short extension/T-bars, universal joints and a range of six-point sockets. There’s also a range of internal Torx sockets, some of which are 3/8in driven but a 1/2in to 3/8in adapter is included. All sockets feature knurled finger rings and there is a 16mm spark-plug socket included, too.
There are nine combination spanners, up to 19mm, and six screwdrivers; three slotted (flat-head) and three Phillips, each style including a large, small and stubby-handled example. There are four pairs of pliers – combination, long-nose, side-cut and water-pump – and a set of Allen keys with wobbly-drive ends which are very useful.
There is also a set of folding imperial keys and a wide selection of drive bits; hex, Torx, security Torx, star, slotted, Phillips and Pozidriv, with a drive handle, an adapter for cordless drills and a selection of drill adapters for 1/4in, 3/8in and 1/2in sockets. Everything is housed within an aluminium and plastic case which can be locked using one of the two included keys.
The Sealey kit has a high quality feel. The ratchets feel solid, the pliers all sit well in the hand and the spanners look good. The selection of sockets and drive bits covers almost any required use, and it stores well in the case.
In our testing, both ratchet handles easily developed the test torque figure of 40Nm, as did the spanners at both the open and ring end. The 5mm Allen key developed 30Nm, thanks in part to its long length, and fit for the sockets and spanners was excellent – the open-ended 10mm socket measured 10.15mm. The side cutters went straight through the steel wire with no issues.
Tester’s insight
“The Sealey’s promotional material talks about everyday professional use and I’d happily tackle any job and any fastener on any of my vehicles with this kit alone.”
Buy it if
- You want everything you’re likely to need in one case
- You want professional quality
Don’t buy it if
- You only want something for occasional or emergency use
- You're on a budget
The facts
|
Number of pieces
|
144
|
Ratchet handles
|
1/2in drive, 1/4in drive
|
Sockets
|
4-14mm (1/4in drive), 15-32mm (1/2in drive), E4-E24 (1/4, 3/8 & 1/2in drive)
|
Spanners
|
10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19mm
|
Screwdrivers
|
3 x slotted, 3 x Phillips
|
Pliers
|
Combination, long-nose, side-cutters, water-pump
|
Overall weight
|
9.93kg
|
Overall size
|
450mm x 385mm x 95mm
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/2in)
|
N/A
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/4in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm spanner
|
Y
|
Max torque, 5mm hex
|
30Nm
|
Pliers cut wire?
|
Y
|
Warranty
|
Lifetime
2. Draper Mechanic’s toolkit (32027)
What Car? Rating - 4/5
Pros
- Decent price
- Comprehensive contents
- Good quality
Cons
- No spark-plug sockets
- Case doesn’t open flat
- No wobbly-drive Allen keys
The Draper is remarkably similar to the Sealey at first sight but the closer you look, the more differences you see.
It comes from Draper’s Expert range, for workshops, engineers and mechanics. Like the Sealey, it’s housed in a plastic and aluminium case, but the hinges won’t allow you to open the case and for it to sit flat – one side will always be raised.
It comprises a 1/2in drive and a 1/4in drive socket set, with the same 1/2in drive sockets as the Sealey, but with a matt finish, rather than the Sealey’s chrome. The layout is almost identical, although the Draper kit has a large selection of multi-drive sockets which fit various fasteners, including hexagonal nuts and bolts, Torx, splined and even damaged heads.
There are no spark-plug sockets, but there is a range of hex-drive electric-drill-style drive heads for hex fasteners, ranging from 5 to 13mm.
There’s the same selection of combination spanners as the Sealey, from 10mm to 19mm and four pairs of pliers – combination, long-nosed, side-cutter and water-pump – but they don’t have the quality look and feel as the Sealey. There are six screwdrivers – three slotted and three Phillips including a stubby-handle in each, and a set of drive bits, covering slotted, Phillips, hexagonal and Torx. Unlike the Sealey, the Draper’s Allen keys don’t have wobbly ends.
There is a tactile sense of quality to the Draper set, that’s similar to the Sealey, but it’s a shame the case won’t sit flat when open.
In our testing, both the 1/4in six-point socket and the 3/8in multi-drive on an adapter on the 1/2in-drive ratchet easily developed the test torque figure of 40Nm. The 10mm spanner achieved the same figure but was quite uncomfortable, while the 5mm Allen key also managed 30Nm. The wire cutters cut the steel wire well, and while the fit of the sockets was good, the spanner was not quite as snug as the Sealey – we measured the jaws at 10.25mm.
Tester’s insight
“The Draper set is on par with the Sealey but is behind in a couple of areas – no spark-plug sockets, no wobbly-drive ends on the Allen keys and a case that won’t sit flat. Small things but they make a difference.”
Buy it if
- You want almost everything in one case
- You want professional-quality tools
Don’t buy it if
- You're not swung by multi-drive sockets
- You’re budget focussed
The facts
|
Number of pieces
|
127
|
Ratchet handles
|
1/2in drive, 1/4in drive
|
Sockets
|
4-14mm (1/4in drive), 15-32mm (1/2in drive), 8-22mm multi-drive (3/8in drive)
|
Spanners
|
10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19mm
|
Screwdrivers
|
3 x slotted, 3 x Phillips
|
Pliers
|
Combination, long-nose, side-cutters, water-pump
|
Overall weight
|
9.93kg
|
Overall size
|
460mm x 390mm x 100mm
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/2in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/4in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm spanner
|
Y
|
Max torque, 5mm hex
|
30Nm
|
Pliers cut wire?
|
Y
|
Warranty
|
Lifetime
3. Halfords Maintenance toolkit – Best beginner toolkit
What Car? Rating - 3/5
Pros
- Comprehensive kit
- Excellent case
- Quality tools
Cons
- No 1/2in drive sockets
- Limited pliers
- Excessive drive bits
At first sight, the Halfords Maintenance toolkit is impressive; a set of quality tools in a carry case with top section and two slide-out drawers.
The Halfords kit is the only one here that doesn’t include a 1/2in-drive socket set; it has 3/8in and 1/4in drive ratchets and matching sockets, limiting its ultimate strength and usability. It has short and long extensions for both drive systems and separate sliding adapters to form T-bar drives. The sliding section for the 3/8in extension also doubles as a 1/2in-3/8in adapter, allowing a separate 1/2in drive ratchet or bar to be used, but it’s not included.
The two ratchet handles feel good quality and are weighty, but they have glossy chrome grips, rather than plasticised sleeves. The sockets don’t have knurled finger rings and while the 3/8in drive versions are 12-point, the 1/4in drive sockets are just six-point. The kit has a drive handle, two universal joints, a 10m and 12mm spark-plug socket and six deep sockets: three 1/4in drive and three 3/8in. There’s also a selection of imperial sockets in 3/8in drive, from 1/4in to 7/8in.
Four screwdrivers are in the first drawer – two slotted and two Phillips – plus a pair of pliers and one of wire cutters. There are also 96 drive bits, covering slotted, Phillips, hexagonal, Torx and square – but many are duplicates here with as many as six of each, suggesting a lack of faith in their quality.
In the second drawer is a set of chrome-finished combination spanners, a set of hexagonal Allen keys and a set of Torx keys. All the tools are housed in foam inserts in each drawer and the top of the box has a handy carry handle and locks the drawers to prevent opening.
In our tests, both the 3/8in and 1/4in drive socket sets developed the 40Nm test torque figure easily. The spanner also developed 40Nm at both the open and ring ends, but it was quite uncomfortable by this point. The socket fit was reasonable but the spanner was less so – we measured the open end at 10.30mm while the Allen key allowed us to develop just 20Nm of torque, its length limiting it to this figure. The wire cutters managed to cut the steel wire to complete the test.
Tester’s insight
“I would have liked to have seen at least a pair of long-nosed pliers while the number of drive bits seemed excessive to me and appeared to be there at the cost of other, more useful items.”
Buy it if
- You have something that uses older, imperial fasteners
- You want the basics in a decent toolbox
Don’t buy it if
- You want everything in one box
- You want the lightest kit
The facts
|
Number of pieces
|
186
|
Ratchet handles
|
Ratchet handles 3/8in drive, 1/4in drive
|
Sockets
|
4-14mm (1/4in drive), 8-19mmmm (3/8in drive), 1/4in-7/8in (3/8in drive)
|
Spanners
|
8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19mm
|
Screwdrivers
|
2 x slotted, 2 x Phillips
|
Pliers
|
Combination, side-cutters
|
Overall weight
|
11.42kg
|
Overall size
|
510mm x 220mm x 270mm
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/2in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/4in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm spanner
|
Y
|
Max torque, 5mm hex
|
20Nm
|
Pliers cut wire?
|
Y
|
Warranty
|
2 years
4. Clarke Pro toolkit (PRO394)
What Car? Rating - 3/5
Pros
- Metal box
- Good spread of tools
- Decent quality
Cons
- Lack of drive bits
- No normal pliers
- No 19mm spark-plug socket
The Clarke kit feels old-school, with the contents housed in a metal cantilever toolbox family to those of a certain age (author included).
This kit has most of the basics, with a couple of obvious exceptions. There is a comprehensive socket set, using 1/2in and 1/4in drive systems. The 1/2in set has a large ratchet with a huge plastic handle, thumb-flip direction lever and push-button socket release. It uses a 72-tooth ratchet and comes with 14 sockets and 16mm and 21mm spark-plug sockets, although a 19mm version is missing. It also has a short extension, a long extension/sliding T-bar and a universal joint.
The 1/4in set has a matching ratchet handle – also 72-tooth – as well as a short extension and a drive handle that doubles as a long extension. All sockets, in both the 1/2in and 1/4in sets, are six-point design for improved drive on hexagonal nuts or bolt heads.
There are 12 combination spanners, from 6mm to 17mm and a set of Allen keys, from 1.5mm to 10mm. There are three slotted screwdrivers and two Phillips and a selection of drive bits to fit to the 1/4in handle though there are no Torx bits.
Curiously, there are no traditional combination pliers, though there is a pair of long-nose, water pump and a pair of self-locking – or mole – grips. You also get a craft knife with spare blades and a tape measure.
Overall, the quality feels decent; the main tools are formed in chrome vanadium and the ratchet handles have a hefty feel. The sockets and extensions all have knurled rings for finger drive, are matt finished and have nicely fitting handles. However, this set is missing those pliers (the most useful of all forms) and it definitely needs additional drive bits – there are no Torx bits, for example.
In our tests, both the ratchet handles developed the 40Nm set torque-test figure. The spanner reached the figure, too, but its shape made it too painful to push for more. The short length meant we were only able to reach 20Nm using the 5mm Allen key. The fit of the sockets and spanner on our 10mm test piece was good, the open-ended spanner measuring 10.12mm. The diagonal (side) cut pliers cut through the steel wire with no issues.
Tester’s insight
“This feels like a kit for the older mechanics, with the steel cantilever toolbox. However, make sure you close it with the handle, not pushing the trays in, as you can easily trap a finger – that’s personal experience talking.”
Buy it if
- You remember – and like – cantilever toolboxes
- You want to add to an existing toolkit
Don’t buy it if
- You want everything in one box
- You have any vehicles with Torx fasteners
The facts
|
Number of pieces
|
90
|
Ratchet handles
|
1/2in drive, 1/4in drive
|
Sockets
|
4-12mm (1/4in drive), 10-24mm (1/2in drive)
|
Spanners
|
6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17mm
|
Screwdrivers
|
3 x slotted, 2 x Phillips
|
Pliers
|
Long-nose, side-cutters, water-pump, self-locking
|
Overall weight
|
10.56kg
|
Overall size
|
485mm x 215mm x 200mm
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/2in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/4in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm spanner
|
Y
|
Max torque, 5mm hex
|
20Nm
|
Pliers cut wire?
|
Y
|
Warranty
|
1 year
5. VonHaus toolkit – Best budget toolkit
What Car? Rating - 3/5
Pros
- Lowest price here
- Elements of home DIY included
- Comprehensive kit
Cons
- Plastic case has a low-budget feel
- Spanners feel loose
- Plastic handles feel cheap
The Vonhaus is the cheapest kit here by a fair margin and, in addition to the usual automotive tools, includes a selection of kit that is useful for home DIY as well.
It comprises the usual socket set – 1/2in and 1/4in drive – plus a wide range of sockets, from 4mm to 30mm. All are six-point with a matt chrome finish and knurled rings for finger tightening. There are two ratchet handles, each with 72 teeth and push-button socket retention. There is a short 1/4in extension and two 1/2in versions, one doubling as a sliding T-bar and it comes with 16, 19 and 21mm spark-plug sockets.
There are six combination spanners, three regular and four precision screwdrivers, four pairs of pliers, an adjustable spanner, Allen keys, clamps, various drive bits, including slotted and Phillips, Torx and Pozidriv and security Torx. There is also a torch, a selection of pins and picture hooks, a hammer, tape measure and mains-tester screwdriver. It is all housed in a plastic moulded case.
The tools themselves feel reasonable; the ratchet handles have large plastic grips though the heads both exhibit some dents. The sockets appear to be decent quality but most of the hand tools – ratchets as well as the pliers and adjustable spanner – appear to use basic plastic.
In our tests, both 10mm sockets and ratchets achieved the 40Nm test figure we set; the 1/2in ratchet handle was easy though the 1/4in felt harder than some here. The 10mm spanner also achieved the 40Nm figure but it was less comfortable than others. There was also a degree of looseness on the test piece, too, as the open-ended section measured 10.25mm. We managed to develop 30Nm with the 5mm Allen Key, as it was longer than some and the wire cutters easily cut the test steel wire.
Tester’s insight
“There are no glaring omissions though if you are planning on doing a lot of work on a car, van or motorcycle, you may be better off with one of the other kits that is more targeted to intensive automotive use. Also don't be seduced by the huge number of pieces – 122 of that 256 total is made up of tacks, pins and picture hooks.”
Buy it if
- You want a starter kit
- You have a limited budget
Don’t buy it if
- You are planning serious automotive work
- You don't need home DIY kit
The facts
|
Number of pieces
|
256
|
Ratchet handles
|
1/2in drive, 1/4in drive
|
Sockets
|
4-14mm (1/4in drive), 10-30mm (1/2in drive)
|
Spanners
|
8, 10, 13, 14, 15, 17mm
|
Screwdrivers
|
2 x slotted, 1 x Phillips, 4 x precision
|
Pliers
|
Combination, long-nose, side-cutters, water-pump
|
Overall weight
|
9.09kg
|
Overall size
|
525mm x 375mm x 95mm
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/2in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm socket (1/4in)
|
Y
|
40Nm torque, 10mm spanner
|
Y
|
Max torque, 5mm hex
|
30Nm
|
Pliers cut wire?
|
Y
|
Warranty
|
2 years
How we test toolkits
We used several of the toolkits’ contents to check against a known torque figure as set on a torque wrench. We chose a figure of 40Nm for 10mm sockets and spanners – both open-ended and the closed ring sections – because the highest recommended tightening torque for a 10mm head (M6) bolt, in the highest specification of material (12.9), is 19.1Nm. Therefore, if the tools could generate 40Nm, they would be twice as strong than the fastener they were tightening.
We did the same for the included Allen keys with each kit, using a 5mm (M6) key to test what torque we could develop, based on their length. Again, the maximum tightening torque for a 5mm (M6) internal hex-head bolt is 19.1Nm, so as long as all could develop 20Nm, they would be able to exceed the maximum torque limit of the fastener.
We also tried each set of pliers or wire cutters to see if we could cut through a 2mm diameter mild steel wire.
How we score toolkits
Quality: A subjective impression of the quality of the tools themselves, the case or toolbox, how they feel in use and the materials used.
Contents: What does the kit include? Is the number of pieces inflated by counting multiple drive bits, for example? Does it include the necessary basics? Does it offer everything you are likely to need?
Case: Is this well made and sturdy and does it keep all the components in their respective locations?
Performance: Did the tools highlighted in the testing section achieve the desired standards?
How to choose a toolkit
The first thing to consider is whether the toolkit has a good selection of sockets and drivers; typically, these will be metric as the format used by the majority of manufacturers. Sockets will usually be six or 12-point; six-point are generally better at gripping fasteners though 12-point sockets can offer smaller minimum angular movement if access is limited.
Look at ratchet handles to see how many teeth they have, which will define the minimum angle they can turn, again for limited access and a push-to-release button will help prevent sockets from detaching inadvertently.
A T-bar is also useful for loosening very tight fasteners – you shouldn’t use a ratchet handle to loosen or tighten high-torque fasteners, as you can damage the mechanism.
A selection of spanners is also essential; combination spanners are the most useful, with open-ended jaws at one end and a closed ring at the other. You would also expect to find some form of hexagonal-drive system, whether separate Allen keys, a combined set or hex-drive sockets for use with the ratchet.
You should also find traditional combination pliers and potentially, long-nose pliers, water-pump pliers (the larger adjustable versions) and wire cutters though generally, traditional pliers have a wire-cutting blade.
There should also be a selection of screwdrivers or at the very least, a range of bits with a drive handle. Look for flat-head (slotted) and Philips head, as well as Pozidriv (like Phillips but with additional, smaller splines between larger ones), Torx (six-pointed star drive) and ideally, some smaller hexagonal bits as well.
Finally, for a toolkit such as those here, some form of carry case is essential. This can be a metal case, such as the Clarke or Halfords, a metal and plastic case like the Draper and Sealey or a plastic example like the Vonhaus. Check to make sure that whatever style is used, it keeps the tools held well in place – opening a case to find the tools scattered everywhere is incredibly frustrating.
How we test products
