Best toolkits 2025 – essential tool sets to keep you moving

Inevitably, there will come a time when you need some tools for basic repair or maintenance of your car. It may be as simple as replacing a headlight bulb or more complex such as changing brake pads. But whatever your stance, you won't be able to do anything without some form of toolkit.

While seasoned home mechanics may have spent years gradually assembling a toolkit to make a professional jealous, others may simply want to get every commonly-used tool in one hit, usually with some form of storage case as well to keep it all organised.

The case is important, because not only does it help to keep things organised and accessible, but it provides some all-important portability if you need to take your tools away from home.