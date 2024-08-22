Best electric SUVs 2024: the top 10, plus the ones to avoid
Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we name the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid...
EVs and SUVs are two types of car that almost every manufacturer is focusing on right now, so the electric SUV class is perhaps the most competitive of all.
The best models in it are as practical as they are classy, and as good to drive as they are cheap to run. But which ones are we talking about?
Below we'll reveal the top 10 – and the ones we'd avoid.
