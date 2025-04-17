Subaru Solterra gets radical new look and more power

On sale Early 2026 | Price from £54,000 (est) Sibling rivalry is clearly alive and kicking, as the Subaru Solterra receives a raft of revisions – just weeks after improvements were announced for its Toyota bZ4X twin. Like the bZ4X, the new Subaru Solterra has improved charging times and can travel farther between charges, which were our two key concerns over the current car.

The new Solterra still has its maximum charging rate of 150kW, which is competitive rather than impressive, but a new battery preconditioning system which brings the battery to the optimum temperature for the best charging efficiency should bring charging times down. The system works when a charging stop is inputted into the sat-nav system.