Subaru Solterra gets radical new look and more power
Subaru’s electric SUV gains many of the changes announced it Toyota bZ4X twin, including more range and quicker charging...
On sale Early 2026 | Price from £54,000 (est)
Sibling rivalry is clearly alive and kicking, as the Subaru Solterra receives a raft of revisions – just weeks after improvements were announced for its Toyota bZ4X twin.
Like the bZ4X, the new Subaru Solterra has improved charging times and can travel farther between charges, which were our two key concerns over the current car.
The new Solterra still has its maximum charging rate of 150kW, which is competitive rather than impressive, but a new battery preconditioning system which brings the battery to the optimum temperature for the best charging efficiency should bring charging times down. The system works when a charging stop is inputted into the sat-nav system.
Once plugged in, official figures put a 10-80% charge at 35mins. Plus, it will be able to accept an AC home charge of up to 22kW when fed from a home wallbox using three-phase power, up from the 7.2kW of the current car.
A new battery with a 74.7kWh total capacity will be fitted, which is slightly larger than the 73.1kWh (69kWh usable capacity) battery of the Toyota bZ4X. As a result, the Subaru should be able to better the Toyota’s 356 mile range.
However, Subaru buyers will be denied the Toyota’s smaller 54kWh (usable) battery, because it’s only available in front-wheel drive models, and Subaru continues to be a four-wheel-drive-only brand. Indeed, the Solterra is one of the few electric SUVs to have genuine off-road ability.
Power is increased significantly over the current car, with total output increasing from 215bhp to 336bhp, which will deliver a 0-62mph time of less than 5.0sec
Other mechanical changes focus on improved handling and responsiveness. The suspension and power steering have been tweaked, and new control systems for the four-wheel drive setup better optimise power distribution.
An all-new 14in infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be fitted, as are two wireless phone chargers in the front and rear-mounted USB-C sockets in the rear, although final UK specifications are yet to be confirmed.
The exterior styling is a more radical departure, with complete colour-coding being offered for the first time. The new Solterra also has a bold new front end featuring revised headlamps with Subaru’s new EV lighting signature, plus a new bumper design. New 18in and 20in alloy wheels will be offered, and the rear has new badging and a new spoiler.
New Subaru Solterra pricing will be announced in the coming months, although we expect a small increase over today’s model, which starts at £52,505.
