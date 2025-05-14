Best Faraday pouches 2025: the easiest way to beat keyless car theft
A Faraday bag is your first line of defence against keyless car theft. They’re cheap, effective and simple to use. We’ve tested eight to find the best...
Car thieves are clever operators – and they need to be, because car makers continually develop ever-more sophisticated security systems. And with the rise of keyless entry systems, thieves – sadly – have an answer.
They use a gadget which effectively clones the signal from a key and repeats it next to the car. The car thinks the key is present, allowing the doors to be opened and the car to be started.
The answer: block the signal emitted by the key using a Faraday pouch, sometimes called a key pouch. They are cheap and highly effective methods of doing this, and are as effective when you’re out and about as they are when you’re at home.
It’s important to note that every single Faraday pouch tested successfully blocked the signal emitted from a key. Our testing looks beyond that, scoring for their ability to block GPS and Bluetooth signals, and how robust they are. You can find more information in our how we test section at the bottom of the page.
Combined with a physical steering wheel lock, Faraday pouches are a must-have security accessory. But which are the best? We’ve assembled eight pouches to test to see which were the most effective at preventing key cloning.
The products or services referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you click on links to various merchants on this site and make a purchase, this can result in this site earning a commission. Affiliate programs and affiliations include, but are not limited to, the eBay Partner Network. However, this will never influence our opinion or ratings.
Best Faraday pouch overall – Disklok
Best value Faraday pouch – JooRoss
Best Faraday pouch for performance – Disklabs
Best Faraday pouches 2025
1. Disklok Small Faraday RFID pouch – Best Faraday pouch overall
What Car? rating - 5/5
Pros
- Good price
- Hanging hook
- Leatherette finish
Cons
- Confusing instructions
- Rigid construction
The Disklock pouch has two sections, with a central flap of material separating the two. According to the instructions printed on a sticky label on the flimsy plastic bag it arrived in, items must be placed within the white fabric lining.
The pouch itself has a pleasant faux leather outer and a handy hanging hook on the rear, complete with a carabiner to connect to whatever you might need. It also has a belt loop, if hanging things on your belt is your thing.
Once they were placed in the right section, the pouch effectively cut Bluetooth connections between our smartwatch, earbuds and phone both before and after our tests to simulate wear and tear. It’s a shame, then, that it didn’t completely block our Air Tag signal after the second wear and tear test: we could activate its sound notification although the location service was very inaccurate, suggesting it partially blocked the signal.
However, when it came to the car key, it completely blocked the signal throughout our testing, achieving its prime objective.
Tester’s insight
“It’s a nice unit, and I thought it well-made with a nice finish – and a decent price. If you need to protect more than just a key, it's a great option.”
Buy it if
- You want almost perfect protection
- You want the reassurance of the Secured by Design certification
Don't buy it if
- You might put your key in the wrong compartment
- You want the very cheapest product
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£9.99
|
Size
|
9.5cm x 14cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4/5G, GPS, NFC & RFID
|
Guarantee
|
Unknown
|
Other sizes available?
|
Y, 12 x 18cm
|
Material finish
|
Faux leather
|
Certifications
|
Secured By Design
2. Lanpard Faraday Pouch
What Car? rating - 4/5
Pros
- Twin pack
- Good price
- Decent length of internal chain
Cons
- Fake carbon-fibre finish
- Short fold-over flap
- Cheap-looking hanging loop
This pair of carbon-fibre-effect pouches is Amazon’s Choice if you search for ‘Faraday Pouch’ so we thought we’d give it a go. You get two pouches, with a hook on the rear outside of the pouch and a metal chain on the inside with a keyring on the end to keep your key secured to the pouch. Unlike the strap on the Defender Signal Blocker, it’s long enough to be able to get the key out and use it and close the pouch again, minimising its bulk in the car.
It has a short but very secure fold-over flap, a Velcro closure and a single compartment. When we installed the watch and earbuds, they instantly lost connection with the phone, showing it was effective at blocking Bluetooth signals. However, after the second wear and tear test, it would no longer block the Bluetooth connection between the phone and the watch and earbuds.
It did, though, block the signal from the Apple Air Tag throughout the test, as well as that from the car’s key, which was the main subject under consideration in this test.
Tester’s insight
“I’m always a little wary of fake carbon-fibre but I was also pleasantly surprised when this pouch kept the key protected throughout. It was no better or worse than any of the others here in that respect. It also did a reasonable job with the Air Tag and one instance of Bluetooth protection though it was too inconsistent for total protection.”
Buy it if
- You have more than one key
- You are on a budget
Don't buy it if
- You want total protection
- You are a brand snob
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£3.99
|
Size
|
9cm x 14cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM, 5G, NFC, GPS & RFID
|
Guarantee
|
Unknown
|
Other sizes available?
|
Y, inc 7.2cm x 11.5cm, 20.5cm x 11cm
|
Material finish
|
Fake carbon-fibre effect
|
Certifications
|
NA
3. Jooross Faraday pouch – Best value Faraday pouch
What Car? rating - 4/5
Pros
- Amazing price
- Effective performance
- Seemingly reasonable quality
Cons
- Cheap finish
- Unknown brand
The Jooross is the cheapest Faraday pouch available on Amazon with next-day Prime delivery and at less than £3 delivered, we had to give it a go. You can see where the money has been saved – there are no external fasteners and two compartments inside, suggesting the main material was not sewn all the way round, as some of the others were.
It has an internal chain and key ring to ensure the key stays with the pouch and a relatively deep fold-over flap, even though the securing Velcro fastening is not particularly secure and not as good as some here.
Once the earbuds and watch were inserted and the flap closed, they instantly lost connection, proving its Bluetooth blocking abilities. This continued after the first wear and tear test but following the second, it no longer protected the watch and earbuds from connection to the phone.
However, the pouch did completely shield the Air Tag from connection with the phone as well as protecting the key’s signal throughout the test.
Tester’s insight
“I didn't expect much given the price, but I was pleasantly surprised. This ‘cheapie’ protected the key at all times, as well as the Air Tag and only allowed Bluetooth signals through after two wear and tear tests. For a key only, it's pretty decent.”
Buy it if
- You want to pay the least money possible
- You only want to protect a key
Don't buy it if
- You have more than a key to protect
- You only buy named or recognised brands
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£3.00
|
Size
|
9cm x 14cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
NA
|
Guarantee
|
Unknown
|
Other sizes available?
|
NA
|
Material finish
|
Fake carbon-fibre effect
|
Certifications
|
NA
4. Disklabs Faraday Bag – Best Faraday pouch for performance
What Car? rating - 4/5
Pros
- Ultimate protection
- Holds multiple keys
- Easy to use
Cons
- Cost
- Frayed edges
The Disklabs is a very nicely made item, feels more like a wallet than a key fob – but it’s also up to ten times the price of some others here. It arrived in a disappointing plastic bag with the instructions printed in low-resolution on a piece of card. But the pouch itself appears nicely made, with a flap on the rear to connect to a hanging hook, keyring or a carabiner.
There’s a single compartment inside with very sturdy Velcro covering a deep flap over the compartment. Once we had installed the earbuds and the Apple watch, they were immediately disconnected, showing a good level of Bluetooth protection. In fact, as the test went on, they resolutely prevented connection of any kind; the key was completely isolated, as well the watch, earbuds and the Air Tag. Complete protection.
The wear and tear test did see the stitching on the two side seams become a little frayed, but this didn’t have any impact on its performance.
Tester’s insight
|“The Disklabs pouch offered total protection in our test – as well it might at £30 compared with less than £3 for the cheapest. I liked the performance, but not the price.”
Buy it if
- You want the ultimate protection
- Money is no object
Don't buy it if
- You're on a budget
- You only want to protect your key
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£29.99
|
Size
|
11.5cm x 12cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2-5G, GPS & RFID
|
Guarantee
|
Unknown
|
Other sizes available?
|
Y, inc 14cm x 14cm
|
Material finish
|
PU weave
|
Certifications
|
Secured By Design
5. Streetwize Anti-Theft Car Key Signal Blocker
What Car? rating - 3/5
Pros
- Twin pack
- Large pouches
- Easy to use
Cons
- Poor Bluetooth protection
- Too large for just a key
- No hooks
The Streetwize item comes as a twin pack and only comes in one size, although it’s large enough for car keys or even a mobile phone. It has a single compartment, making it easy to use although it’s a no-frills item, with no hooks or keyrings, just an easy to load and close large pouch.
The Apple watch and earbuds eventually lost connection with the iPhone, suggesting the pouch was working — although it did take slightly longer than some others here. Trying the protection the other way round, we inserted the phone into the pouch and attempted to ping its location from the Apple watch, which it did. The earbuds also remained connected and were able to play music from the phone, which was a little disappointing. And while it blocked the Bluetooth signals after the first wear and tear test, it didn’t after the second.
However, it did manage to block communication with the Apple Air Tag at two of the three stages of the test but allow it to be maintained after the first wear and tear test, suggesting an inconsistent performance when considered with the remaining connection to the phone and earbuds after the second wear and tear test.
It did block the key’s signal throughout though, meaning that in the respect of the test, it satisfied the established criteria.
Tester’s insight
“The Streetwize is big and basic and two-for-a-tenner is pretty good value, particularly considering it blocked the key’s signal consistently. It was less effective with Bluetooth, with an inconsistent performance with the watch and earbuds as well as the Air Tag’s location and connection. I reckon for a key, it's fine; for anything else, too inconsistent.”
Buy it if
- You want plenty of room for your key
- You have two cars with keyless entry
Don't buy it if
- You want to protect more than your key
- You don't need a large pouch
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£5.00
|
Size
|
9.5cm x 14cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2-4G, SMS, & RFID
|
Guarantee
|
Unknown
|
Other sizes available?
|
N
|
Material finish
|
PU weave
|
Certifications
|
NA
6. Stoplock Anti-Theft Signal Blocker
What Car? rating - 3/5
Pros
- House a phone
- Good price
- Respected brand
Cons
- Ineffective Bluetooth protection
- Phone a tight fit
The Stoplock is a large pouch which has more of a purse-like feel to it. The iPhone 15 Pro Max we were using for the test fits inside, even in its bulky Quadlock case, and despite the relatively thin fold-over flap of the protective material, it prevented the phone from connecting to the watch or the earbuds. With the situation reversed, and the watch and buds inserted into the pouch, they instantly lost connection, suggesting excellent Bluetooth protection. However, after the two simulated wear and tear tests, it no longer protected the watch and earbuds, with both remaining connected to the phone.
It also shielded the Apple Air Tag signal when new though this was able to connect to the phone after each of the wear and tear tests, like the watch and the earbuds. However, the key’s signal was protected at all times. While the wear tests seemed to have affected the Bluetooth protection, and that for the GPS signal on the Air Tag, there was no visible damage to the pouch.
Tester’s insight
“The Stoplock has a more purse-like feel to it and it kept the key protected throughout. I was impressed early on with its Bluetooth and GPS signal-protecting abilities but after the wear and tear test, this no longer seemed to be effective. Great for a key, less so for anything else.”
Buy it if
- You want a larger pouch
- You don't want to spend too much money
Don't buy it if
- You want to protect more than a key
- You want something pocket-sized
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£7.49
|
Size
|
19cm x 10cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
RFID
|
Guarantee
|
Unknown
|
Other sizes available?
|
N
|
Material finish
|
PU weave
|
Certifications
|
NA
7. Defender Signal Blocker
What Car? rating - 3/5
Pros
- Easy to use
- Great price
- Internal keyring
Cons
- Hook-and-loop closure not very strong
- Inconsistent Bluetooth protection
This is the smaller of the two offerings from security specialist Defender and comes as a two-pack. It seems relatively frills-free but does have a small hanging loop on the rear of the pouch and a short-strapped keyring inside to fit the car key to. It also comes with an instruction card inside with a link to a dedicated website. It has a single compartment with a large flap-over section of material but its Velcro fastening isn’t particularly sturdy.
Once we inserted the watch and earbuds, it blocked the signal straight away and they disconnected from the phone, although the Air Tag remained connected. It refused to prevent the Air Tag from connecting to the phone throughout our test and only blocked the signal from the watch and ear buds once. However, it did block the key’s signal throughout, suggesting it is effective at what it does even if its protection in other areas is a little inconsistent.
Tester’s insight
“I’ve tried various Defender products before and have generally been impressed. This satisfied the requirements of this test – protecting the key’s signal – but is too inconsistent in other areas to make it reliable enough if you want to protect more than just your car key.”
Buy it if
- You want key protection only
- You have two keyless-entry cars on your drive
Don't buy it if
- You want to protect more than just your key
- You only have one key
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£4.97
|
Size
|
9cm x 14cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
GPS, NFC, EMF & RFID
|
Guarantee
|
1 year
|
Other sizes available?
|
Y, inc 11.5cm x 19cm
|
Material finish
|
PU
|
Certifications
|
Secured By Design
8. Halfords Anti-Theft Car Key Signal Blocker
What Car? rating - 2/5
Pros
- Respected brand
- Great price
- Good looks
Cons
- Confusing design
- Two compartments
- Poor Bluetooth blocking
The Halfords pouch is a simple and unassuming item, with little in the way of frills. It effectively has two sections within the pouch, both surrounded by one form of material and a ‘floating’ section of another material between the two. There are no instructions as to which part provides the protection – if not the whole thing – and the photo on the front of the packet is slightly ambiguous.
As it transpired, the key – and any other items – needed to go between the larger gold-coloured flap of material and the back, in the rearmost section of the pouch. Here, the pouch shielded the Apple watch and the earbuds from the phone when new, but after each of the two simulated wear and tear tests, it no longer disconnected the watch and ear buds. It also refused to block connection to the Apple Air Tag at all, with the location and sound notifications still enabled.
However, it did block the key’s signal from the vehicle when new as well as after each of the two simulated wear and tear tests. After these tests, there was virtually no visible wear evident, except for some very light fraying of one of the external seams.
Tester’s insight
“In terms of preventing the key’s signal leaving, the Halfords pouch did what it was supposed to. However, I found it did little else, with seemingly sub-par Bluetooth protection of the watch, ear buds and the Air Tag. But, if you want just key protection, it works, is a very good price and looks good, too.”
Buy it if
- You are cost conscious
- You like renowned brands
Don't buy it if
- You want to protect more than just a key
- You might put the key in the wrong part
The facts
|
Price (as tested)
|
£4.00
|
Size
|
10cm x 13cm
|
Quoted blocked frequencies
|
Wi-Fi, 4G, GSM, LTE, NFC & RFID
|
Guarantee
|
2 year
|
Other sizes available?
|
Y, 10cm x 19.5cm
|
Material finish
|
PU weave
|
Certifications
|
NA
How we test Faraday pouches
Our test process was straightforward; we put the key for a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, featuring keyless door opening and ignition, into each pouch and approached the vehicle to see if the keyless opening would work. If it didn't, the pouch was doing its job – and every pouch worked just fine.
We also inserted an Apple watch and a pair of Jabra Elite 75t Bluetooth earbuds and attempted to re-connect with an iPhone 15 Pro Max to assess each pouch’s Bluetooth shielding capabilities. Finally, we inserted an Apple Air Tag to assess each pouch’s GPS shielding.
We then fitted a weight equivalent to the Jeep’s key in each pouch and ran them in a tumble drier, on a cold cycle, for 30 minutes to simulate use, before repeating the test. Finally, we ran them through another 30-minute cycle and repeated the test for a final time to see how wear would affect their performance.
How we rate Faraday pouches
Effectiveness - Did they block the keyless signal from the keys completely? Did they also block the Bluetooth and GPS signals from the Apple watch, Jabra earbuds and the Apple Air Tag?
Durability - Did their performance fade as they went through the wear and tear test?
Quality - A subjective assessment of the perceived quality of each item. Did they feel well made? Did they close securely?
Features - Did they come with instructions on how to close the protective section of the pouch? Was there a key fastener or hanging loop?
How Faraday pouches work
A Faraday pouch is effectively a smaller version of a Faraday cage, named after scientist Michael Faraday who first built one in 1836. A structure of conductive material will effectively block entry to it by electrical or radio waves by dissipating any external input around its structure. When it comes to key signal-blocking pouches, it works the same way but in reverse; the key is providing the signal, but it is dissipated by the materials within the pouch and cannot escape, effectively isolating it from the outside world.
How we test products
The products or services referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you click on links to various merchants on this site and make a purchase, this can result in this site earning a commission. Affiliate programs and affiliations include, but are not limited to, the eBay Partner Network. However, this will never influence our opinion or ratings.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here