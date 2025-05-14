Best Faraday pouches 2025: the easiest way to beat keyless car theft

The Streetwize item comes as a twin pack and only comes in one size, although it’s large enough for car keys or even a mobile phone. It has a single compartment, making it easy to use although it’s a no-frills item, with no hooks or keyrings, just an easy to load and close large pouch.

The Apple watch and earbuds eventually lost connection with the iPhone, suggesting the pouch was working — although it did take slightly longer than some others here. Trying the protection the other way round, we inserted the phone into the pouch and attempted to ping its location from the Apple watch, which it did. The earbuds also remained connected and were able to play music from the phone, which was a little disappointing. And while it blocked the Bluetooth signals after the first wear and tear test, it didn’t after the second.

However, it did manage to block communication with the Apple Air Tag at two of the three stages of the test but allow it to be maintained after the first wear and tear test, suggesting an inconsistent performance when considered with the remaining connection to the phone and earbuds after the second wear and tear test.

It did block the key’s signal throughout though, meaning that in the respect of the test, it satisfied the established criteria.

Tester’s insight

“The Streetwize is big and basic and two-for-a-tenner is pretty good value, particularly considering it blocked the key’s signal consistently. It was less effective with Bluetooth, with an inconsistent performance with the watch and earbuds as well as the Air Tag’s location and connection. I reckon for a key, it's fine; for anything else, too inconsistent.”