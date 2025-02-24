Keyless car theft devices to be banned

Small electronic devices are often used to steal expensive, high-end vehicles that are shipped abroad by organised criminal gangs. They often operate in larger urban areas, such as Greater London and the West Midlands, which are the UK's car theft hot-spots .

In fact, the latest data from the DVLA on car thefts in 2024 reveals that 50% of the 61,000 cars stolen in the last year were aged four to eight years old, and those aged between three and 12 made up 70% of all the cars taken.

The Association of British Insurers, car makers and others in the car industry have been calling for these devices to be outlawed for some years, and the change in the law was planned by the previous government.

Richard Billyeald, Chief Research and Operations Officer at Thatcham Research, who collaborated with the Home Office on the Bill, said: "This legislation addresses a critical vulnerability in the current vehicle security framework. By criminalising the possession and sale of these devices, we're raising the stakes for criminals while protecting the legitimate automotive sector. However, vehicle security requires a multi-faceted approach of which device regulation is a part."

RAC head of policy Simon Williams added: “With government statistics showing an average of 370 vehicles being stolen every day, outlawing the possession and distribution of signal jammers cannot come soon enough and we welcome the government’s action on this.

“Having your car stolen is not only a violation, it causes massive amounts of stress and inconvenience as well as higher insurance costs for the individual concerned and drivers generally.”