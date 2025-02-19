Most expensive stolen cars 2024

While the vast majority of the 61,343 cars stolen in the UK last year were mainstream models aged between three and six years old, a small minority were supercars and other exotic vehicles from brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Between them, these 100 or so high-end cars have a value of more than £5 million, which is a sizable chunk of the £11.7bn insurance companies paid out in claims last year.

The priciest model to be taken in 2024 was a nearly new Ferrari Purosangue with a value of around £375,000. On its own, it’s worth 75 times more than the most frequently stolen vehicle, the 2016 Ford Fiesta, which has an average value of £5000.