New Jeep Compass revealed: rugged small SUV gets electric and hybrid power

An e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid version combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with electric power for a total output of 192bhp. The outgoing model featured a more powerful PHEV option with 237bhp and all-wheel drive, but it wasn’t particularly swift. No official range figures have been released yet, but, for reference, the Kia Niro PHEV can officially go up to 40 miles on pure electric power.

It’s likely that the plug-in hybrid will be offered with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Three electric variants will be available with the Compass for the first time: two front-wheel drive options, offering 210bhp and 228bhp, and an all-wheel-drive 4xe version, offering 370bhp.

No battery sizes have been revealed so far, but the Compass has an official range of up to 373 miles in its most efficient form. The entry-level 210bhp version should reach 310 miles between charges. The Kia EV6, however, can officially do up to 361 miles in entry-level form, while the cheapest Peugeot e-3008 can manage 326 miles.

For a bit of extra oomph, the all-wheel-drive 4xe models receive an extra 66bhp from the rear motor, which should make it easier to climb steep slopes.