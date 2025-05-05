New Jeep Compass revealed: rugged small SUV gets electric and hybrid power
New Jeep Compass small SUV introduces the option of pure electric power for the first time...
On sale Winter 2025 Price from £36,000 (est)
As the brand often credited with pioneering the transition of SUVs into the commercial market, Jeep certainly knows a thing or two about making a capable off-roader. But as its name suggests, the new Jeep Compass will continue to point the brand in the direction of the small SUV class, where it will sit just above the Avenger and Renegade in terms of size.
The new Compass will be available with some vastly different power options to the outgoing model. A mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid version will still be available, albeit with brand new setups, and for the first time, you'll be able to have your Compass with all-electric power.
The e-Hybrid version combines a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a small electric motor for a total power output of 143bhp. That’s a much different setup to the outgoing model, which used a 1.5-litre engine for a total output of 128bhp. Still, you get far more oomph with the new setup, offering even more punch than the hybrid Peugeot 3008.
An e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid version combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with electric power for a total output of 192bhp. The outgoing model featured a more powerful PHEV option with 237bhp and all-wheel drive, but it wasn’t particularly swift. No official range figures have been released yet, but, for reference, the Kia Niro PHEV can officially go up to 40 miles on pure electric power.
It’s likely that the plug-in hybrid will be offered with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.
Three electric variants will be available with the Compass for the first time: two front-wheel drive options, offering 210bhp and 228bhp, and an all-wheel-drive 4xe version, offering 370bhp.
No battery sizes have been revealed so far, but the Compass has an official range of up to 373 miles in its most efficient form. The entry-level 210bhp version should reach 310 miles between charges. The Kia EV6, however, can officially do up to 361 miles in entry-level form, while the cheapest Peugeot e-3008 can manage 326 miles.
For a bit of extra oomph, the all-wheel-drive 4xe models receive an extra 66bhp from the rear motor, which should make it easier to climb steep slopes.
Charging speeds are relatively par for the course, at 160kW, and a 20-80% top-up should take 30 minutes. You can charge at up to 258kW with the Kia EV6, but it’s relatively rare to find a public charger that can facilitate those speeds.
In keeping with Jeep’s strong reputation as an all-terrain brand, the Compass has been designed to be a capable off-roader, with up to 200mm of ground clearance (which increases by 10mm if you opt for the all-wheel drive model) and a water fording depth of up to 470mm. On top of that, the all-wheel-drive models get hill descent control and have 19in mud and snow tyres as standard.
All versions of the Compass are based on parent company Stellantis’s STLA-M underpinnings which are reserved for its mid-size cars, meaning the new Compass is slightly larger than the outgoing one. As such, there’s an extra 55mm of leg room inside; we already found the space in the old model to be generous, so this version promises to be especially roomy.
Inside, the Compass gets a 10.25in digital instrument cluster and 16.0in infotainment screen. Most of the more important functions, like climate controls, are located on a physical button bar below the infotainment. These should be easier to operate on the move than a collection of icons on a touchscreen. Jeep has also said that there are plenty of brand-exclusive apps on the way, which should help with off-roading.
The centre console gets a new driving mode selector ring, dubbed Selec-terrain, so that you can adjust the car’s setup based on your environment.
You can also opt to add a head-up display, automatic lane change, LED Matrix headlights and smartphone mirroring.
The Compass gets a total of 550 litres of boot space, which doesn’t quite beat the capacious 588 litres of the 3008, but unlike that car, its rear seats fold down in a handy 40/20/40 split.
At launch, a limited-offer First Edition version of the Compass will be available, with either the 143bhp e-Hybrid or 210bhp electric power option. It gets 20in wheels, LED Matrix headlights, front and rear parking sensors and Level Two autonomous driving features.
The Compass is set to arrive in winter this year. Prices start at around £36,000, which is around the same as what you’d pay for a Peugeot 3008, but is significantly cheaper than a Kia EV6.
