Every hybrid car and PHEV coming soon

For many drivers, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars represent the best of both worlds. They provide the opportunity to deliver stellar fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions, yet aren't impacted by the range anxiety of a fully-electric vehicle.

And the Government has now confirmed that some hybrid cars will remain on sale beyond the 2030 ban on sales of petrol and diesel-powered cars, giving them a stay of execution until 2035.

If you're looking to buy new car soon, then our features on the best 'self-charging' hybrids and the best plug-in hybrids can help. But it you're looking for the hybrids arriving in 2025 and 2026, read on.