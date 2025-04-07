Every hybrid car and PHEV coming soon
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars can deliver exceptional fuel economy and a familiar driving experience. Here are the models worth waiting for...
For many drivers, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars represent the best of both worlds. They provide the opportunity to deliver stellar fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions, yet aren't impacted by the range anxiety of a fully-electric vehicle.
And the Government has now confirmed that some hybrid cars will remain on sale beyond the 2030 ban on sales of petrol and diesel-powered cars, giving them a stay of execution until 2035.
If you're looking to buy new car soon, then our features on the best 'self-charging' hybrids and the best plug-in hybrids can help. But it you're looking for the hybrids arriving in 2025 and 2026, read on.
Spring 2025
Audi Q5
It’s no surprise that the Audi Q5 is one of Audi’s best sellers, given its upmarket feel, roomy interior and wide range of economical engines. The third-generation version coming this spring will benefit from an advanced version of its current mild hybrid technology, allowing zero-emissions driving in stop-start traffic.
Citroën C3 Aircross
Based on the Citroën C3 hatchback, the new C3 Aircross is a small SUV offering the choice of petrol, mild hybrid or electric power (the latter called the e-C3 Aircross). The mild hybrid 1.2 produces 134bhp and officially returns 53.3mpg fuel economy. Prices start at £23,740 for this version, and there’s a seven-seat option, too.
Cupra Terramar
Engine options in Cupra’s sportier equivalent of the Volkswagen Tiguan family SUV include a 148bhp 1.5-litre mild hybrid, plus 201bhp and 268bhp plug-in hybrids with a long official electric range of up to 76 miles. The Cupra Terramar is practical, comfortable and good to drive, while its interior looks racier than the Tiguan’s.
Ford Ranger PHEV
The diesel engines that are a staple of the Ford Ranger are being joined for the first time by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option. Combining a 2.3-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, the PHEV pumps out 278bhp – more than any of the diesels – and has an official electric range of up to 26 miles. The pick-up's one-tonne payload and 3500kg towing capacity match those of the diesels, too.
Fiat Grande Panda
For buyers who aren’t ready or able to go fully electric yet, the reborn Fiat Panda also comes in mild hybrid petrol form. With its funky looks, bright paint options and ‘Panda’ lettering stamped into its doors, this small SUV is a great option if you’re seeking to make a statement without digging too deep into your pockets; prices start at just £18,975.
Jeep Avenger 4xe
Off-roading is at the heart of Jeep’s rich history, so it makes sense that the latest addition to its Avenger line-up will be a four-wheel-drive variant of the 1.2-litre e-Hybrid model. With two electric motors (one each for the front and rear axles), the Jeep Avenger 4xe has more power (143bhp) than the regular version. It’s priced from £30,999.
Omoda 9
The Omoda 9 is one of several new models from Chinese giant Chery that are coming to the UK, being the largest of its expanding SUV line-up. Formed in 2023 alongside sister brand Jaecoo, Omoda is positioned as the slightly more sophisticated choice of the two. As such, the 9 will get a similar ‘Super Hybrid System’ to the Jaecoo 7, with an official electric range of 90 miles.
Skoda Superb Estate iV
The existing petrol, mild hybrid and diesel versions of the latest Skoda Superb Estate are about to be joined by a 201bhp plug-in hybrid option that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. This large, practical load-lugger can officially cover up to 83 miles between charges.
Toyota Hilux Hybrid
The appeal of the new mild hybrid Toyota Hilux isn’t fuel economy (the automatic-only hybrid is actually less efficient than the manual-only diesel). Rather, it delivers a great level of off-road control at very low speeds. Toyota says the hybrid is quieter and smoother on the move, and there’s no impact on its ability to wade through water or carry cargo.
Volkswagen Caravelle
The new Volkswagen Caravelle MPV is based on the Transporter van but promises more car-like driving manners. As well as having diesel engine options, it’ll be available as a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of around 35 miles. It’ll provide seating for up to nine people, thanks to a removable three-seat bench in the third row.
Volkswagen Tayron
A successor to the Tiguan Allspace, the seven-seat VW Tayron offers punchy plug-in hybrid options with either 201bhp or 268bhp – both of which can officially cover more than 70 miles on electric power. The Tayron has strong credentials as a tow car, too, with a 2500kg towing capacity.
Summer 2025
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid model is powered by a 4.0-litre petrol V8 and three electric motors, for a total of 1064bhp. That’s even more power than supercar rivals such as the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini Revuelto produce. You’ll need deep pockets to buy one, though; prices start at £850,000.
Audi A5
The first plug-in hybrid versions of the latest Audi A5 hatchback and A5 Avant estate models will arrive in showrooms in June. The A5 is based on the same underpinnings as the new A6 and Q5, and the PHEV uses a new battery that’s a similar physical size to the older units but has a far larger capacity, resulting in an official electric range of 67 miles.
Audi A6 Avant
Confusingly, the freshly renamed Audi A6 Avant will be sold alongside the technically unrelated electric A6 Avant e-tron. It will offer petrol and diesel power, both with mild hybrid technology that will allow electric-only driving when pulling away and at a cruise. In time, the range will expand to include a new A6 saloon.
Late 2025
Audi RS5
Audi’s new naming structure means the RS5 will be a direct replacement to the RS4, and will be available in both saloon and Avant estate guises. It’ll be the first PHEV from the Audi Sport division and is likely to pair the familiar 2.9-litre V6 engine with electric motors – but it’ll need to deliver more than 671bhp to beat the Mercedes-AMG C63.
Citroën C5 Aircross
We’ve seen the new Citroën C5 Aircross only in concept and prototype forms so far, but it’s closely related to the Peugeot 3008 and upcoming Jeep Compass, with electric and hybrid power. The latter group is therefore expected to include a mild hybrid 1.2-litre petrol or a plug-in hybrid utilising a 1.6-litre petrol unit.
Dacia Duster 4x4 Hybrid
Dacia’s family SUV line-up is due to expand with a range-topping hybrid variant that gains a second electric motor to drive the rear wheels, making it four-wheel drive. The Dacia Duster TCe 140 Hybrid is currently front-wheel drive only, although four-wheel drive is available as an option on the mild hybrid TCe 130 Duster.
Jeep Compass
This new family SUV is based on the same underpinnings as its Peugeot 3008, Peugeot 5008 and Vauxhall Grandland stablemates in the Stellantis Group. As well as being offered as a fully electric model, the Jeep Compass will come in mild hybrid petrol and plug-in hybrid forms. Four-wheel drive is likely to be offered on some models for off-road ability.
Omoda 7
Omoda will expand its line-up further later in the year with the launch of this new plug-in hybrid SUV. Slotting in between the existing Omoda 5 and upcoming Omoda 9, it will take on the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4. The Chinese brand claims the 9 can cover 740 miles with its petrol engine and battery combined.
2026
Fiat 500 Ibrida
The replacement for the long-serving petrol-powered Fiat 500 city car combines the 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine from the outgoing car with the more modern underpinnings of the fully electric 500e. This choice is possibly dictated by the fact that the combustion-engined 500 is vastly the more popular power option among buyers.
Ferrari F80
The Ferrari F80 is the long-awaited successor to the LaFerrari hypercar, and it’ll take inspiration from the brand’s Le Mans and F1 racing cars with a V6 hybrid engine. Three electric motors assist the engine to produce a whopping 1184bhp – and there’s an eye-watering £3 million price tag to match.
Honda Prelude
After two decades, the Honda Prelude name is being revived for a new sports coupé that’ll feature the same full hybrid set-up as the Civic family hatchback, with two electric motors and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. But unlike the Civic, the Prelude will be fitted with a new type of gearbox that’s intended to give it a more engaging feel while boosting efficiency.
McLaren W1
The successor to the ground-breaking P1 hybrid hypercar will be one of the most powerful cars on sale, with a monstrous 1258bhp from its V8 engine and electric motor. Although it’s the fastest-accelerating McLaren, the brand says it has sacrificed some outright speed to focus on driver engagement, so the W1 should offer some serious thrills.
Mercedes-Benz CLA
For those who aren’t yet ready to consider the fully electric version of this new compact executive saloon, it will also be offered with hybrid petrol power. Although it’s technically a mild hybrid, this version of the CLA is said to be able to run on electric power alone for several miles. It’ll be available in 134bhp, 161bhp or 188bhp power outputs. Sadly, while the electric CLA is due to arrive this summer, you’ll have to wait until early next year for the hybrid.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here