Car security: how to keep your car safe and avoid car theft

Some car brands sell blank replacement keys for their cars, and one of these can be programmed using the tool so the car can be sold on. Many stolen cars are simply broken up and sold as parts, though.

Some brands are combating this type of theft by protecting the OBD, or putting a range of extra measures in place to block the key programmers from replicating the key. Others, including the Volkswagen Group, make it difficult for people to get replacement keys without proof of identity and car ownership.

How thieves are hacking into car electrical systems

With a growing proportion of new cars protected against relay and key emulation theft, the most determined criminals have resorted to hacking into the car’s wiring system to gain the code for opening the doors and starting the engine.

The electrical system they hack into is called CAN (Controller Area Network) bus. It’s an electronic communications system that was first introduced on the 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It transmits data to the numerous electronic control units (ECUs) in the car and allows different areas to communicate with each other in real time, prioritising the most important information and helping to improve the car’s safety and performance.

The physical network in most cars is made up of a twisted pair of thin wires, and it is these that criminals find and hack into using electronic tools. In some vehicles, it’s easy to tap into the wiring loom via the wiring next to a headlight, camera or other component, but in others they have to remove bumpers or cut through wings or other body panels to get to the wiring.

To combat this type of theft, some car makers, including Audi, BMW and Land Rover, have created zonal CAN solutions. This involves adding software that can detect whether a code is being sent from the correct area of the car.