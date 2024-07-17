Best GPS trackers 2024: the tracker devices for cars you can trust

There are many reasons why you might want to keep an eye on a vehicle and its movements. You could be a fleet operator and want to know that your vehicles are sticking to their routes. You might want to keep tabs on how and where your kids are driving. Or you may have a habit of losing your car in shopping centre or airport car parks.

But perhaps the most compelling reasons to monitor a vehicle’s location are to be alerted if it moves without your knowledge or permission – or to help the authorities to locate and recover it if it’s been stolen.

The stark reality is that car theft is a huge problem. According to DVLA figures, more than 64,000 cars were stolen in 2023, and according to a Home Office report, only one in four were recovered in 2021. It’s not just high value models, either, as our list of the most stolen cars shows.