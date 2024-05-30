Best small cars 2024 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested

Best small cars 2024

Image 1 of 22

The small car market is one of the most fiercely contested, which is great news if you're after this sort of vehicle, because it means there are stacks of models to choose from.

To have a chance of topping the class, a small car – also known as a supermini – must be as comfortable at speed on the motorway as it is in the city, as well as being easy to weave around tight urban roads. It must have enough boot space for weekly shopping trips, and an interior that's practical enough to cope with the demands of families. And it must, of course, be competitively priced and cheap to run.

Our road testers have spent countless hours evaluating every small car on the market. That means we're able to give you the definitive, trusted and authoritative list of the best small cars on sale today. We've also named the small car you should avoid.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile