Best used electric cars for less than £25,000

You'd have had to be living under a rock not to know that, since the proposed legislation banning the sale of pure petrol and diesel-engined cars in the UK was first announced, the interest in electric cars has grown enormously.

Buying a new electric car can still cost a lot of money, though. One solution is to buy used, where you won't end up spending a fortune.

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourites for less than £25,000. All of them are under three years old. Some are stylish, some are sensible, but all of them have plenty to offer the eco-conscious motorist on a budget.

