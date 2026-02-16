Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Best used electric cars for less than £25,000
slideshow

Best used electric cars for less than £25,000

Electric cars don't come cheap, but you can get a great one for a much more reasonable price if you buy used...

Mark Pearson
Published16 February 2026
Best used electric cars for less than £25,000
You'd have had to be living under a rock not to know that, since the proposed legislation banning the sale of pure petrol and diesel-engined cars in the UK was first announced, the interest in electric cars has grown enormously. 

Buying a new electric car can still cost a lot of money, though. One solution is to buy used, where you won't end up spending a fortune. 

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourites for less than £25,000. All of them are under three years old. Some are stylish, some are sensible, but all of them have plenty to offer the eco-conscious motorist on a budget.

