The best used estate cars (and the one to avoid)

In need of a practical car to suit an active lifestyle? Don't rule out an estate. Check out our top 10 favourites here...

Mark Pearson
Published27 January 2026
Used Seat Leon Estate 2020-present front right driving
Used Seat Leon Estate 2020-present dashboard
Used Audi A4 Avant 2015-2024 front cornering white
Used Audi A4 Avant 2015-2024 interior dashboard
Mercedes C-Class Estate front right driving
Mercedes C-Class Estate front seats
Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate front cornering
Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate dashboard
Used BMW 5 Series Touring 2017-2023 front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d xDrive M Sport
Used Skoda Superb Estate 2015-2024 front cornering
Used Skoda Superb Estate 2015-2024 dashboard
Used Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 2019-present front right driving
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports dashboard
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2019-present front cornering
Used BMW 3 Series Touring 2019-present interior dashboard
Used Ford Focus Estate 2019 front right tracking
Used Ford Focus Estate 2019 RHD dashboard
Used Volkswagen Passat Estate front
Used Volkswagen Passat Estate dash
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake front right driving
We all know someone who aces everything, no matter what activity you throw at them. Estate cars can often prove the automotive equivalents of these people. From family holidays to morning commutes, the class leaders take it all in their stride. 

Versatility tends to be an expensive commodity, mind you. To avoid some of this cost and get yourself a great deal, the used market is an excellent avenue. But which model should you buy? Here’s a list of our top 10 favourite used estates to help you decide...

