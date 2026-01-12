New Kia K4 Sportswagon revealed: petrol family car gets grows with new estate variant
All-new estate car will offer a more practical alternative to the K4 hatchback launched last year...
On sale Summer 2026 Price from £27,000 (est)
Old trends have a habit of coming back into fashion, and the new Kia K4 Sportswagon is here to prove that estate cars aren’t a thing of the past.
Indeed, the new K4 Sportswagon has arrived as a more practical alternative to the K4 hatchback launched in the UK late last year, and it’ll aim to serve buyers who need plenty of space but aren’t enticed by Kia’s comprehensive SUV lineup.
Like the K4 family car, the K4 Sportswagon receives two engine options: a 113bhp 1.0-litre unit, with the option of mild hybrid tech and a manual or automatic gearbox, or a 1.6-litre unit that pumps out either 147bhp or 177bhp depending on the version you opt for.
We’ve only tested the 147bhp engine in a pre-production K4 hatchback, but we found it to be respectably punchy.
Meanwhile, the K4 Sportswagon’s entry-level engine offers a similar amount of punch as the equivalent Skoda Octavia Estate, but the entry-level Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is more powerful.
While some rivals can be specified with diesel engines, the K4 Sportswagon’s lineup currently only consists of pure petrol and petrol mild-hybrid options – though a full hybrid variant is due to join the ranks later this year.
Inside, the K4 Sportswagon receives the same treatment as its hatchback sibling, with a large panoramic display comprising a 12.3in digital instrument cluster, a 5.3in climate display and a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen. In the hatchback, we found the screens to have crisp graphics, with big icons that are easy to hit on the move. There are physical buttons for more common features like heated seats, heated steering wheel and climate controls, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard.
Where the K4 Sportswagon will really stand out against its family car sibling will be with its cargo space. It offers 604 litres of boot capacity, which is 166 litres more than the hatchback, and it beats the space in the Corolla Touring Sports. However, it doesn’t quite match the 640 litres offered by the hugely practical Octavia Estate.
Full specifications have yet to be revealed, but we’d consider it likely that trim options could mirror those of the K4 hatchback, with three to choose from: Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S. Higher trim levels will receive a wireless charging pad and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.
Similarly, prices are still under wraps. However, we would expect the K4 Sportswagon to start at around £27,000, which would make it cheaper than both a Skoda Octavia Estate and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.
