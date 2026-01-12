On sale Summer 2026 Price from £27,000 (est)

Old trends have a habit of coming back into fashion, and the new Kia K4 Sportswagon is here to prove that estate cars aren’t a thing of the past.

Indeed, the new K4 Sportswagon has arrived as a more practical alternative to the K4 hatchback launched in the UK late last year, and it’ll aim to serve buyers who need plenty of space but aren’t enticed by Kia’s comprehensive SUV lineup.