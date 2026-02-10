Best used small cars for less than £10,000

Few car classes have quite the breadth of reach as small cars do. For many people, they represent that goldilocks spot between the impractical city car and the perhaps unnecessarily practical (and more expensive) family car.

Deciding what used small car to buy can still be daunting, though, because of the sheer diversity of what’s available today. For example, for our self-imposed £10,000 budget, you could go for an evergreen, such as the Seat Ibiza or VW Polo, or splash out on something more premium and fashionable, like a Mini.

There are many good options, but here's our top 10. Click on the links underneath each review, and you can even put one of the cars on your driveway via our classifieds website.