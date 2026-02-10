Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used small cars for less than £10,000
slideshow

Best used small cars for less than £10,000

Small doesn’t have to mean stingy, and cheap really can be cheerful, as our top 10 list of used small cars for £10k demonstrates...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published10 February 2026
Best used small cars for less than £10,000
Best small cars 2022
Toyota Yaris front
Toyota Yaris dash
Used Seat Ibiza 2017-present front three-quarters
Used Seat Ibiza 2017-present dashboard
Used Mini Hatchback 2014-2024 front cornering
Used Mini Hatchback 2014-2024 dashboard
Honda Jazz front three-quarters
Honda Jazz dashboard
Used Dacia Sandero 2021-present front driving
Used Dacia Sandero 2021-present dashboard
Used Renault Clio 2019-present front cornering
Used Renault Clio 2019-present interior
Used Suzuki Swift 2017-2024 front cornering
Used Suzuki Swift 2017-2024 interior dashboard
Used Volkswagen Polo 2018-present front
Used Volkswagen Polo 18-present dash
Used Skoda Fabia 2015-2021 front
Used Skoda Fabia 2015-2021 dash
Used Ford Fiesta 2017-2024 front driving
Used Ford Fiesta 2017-2024 interior
Citroen C3 front
Image 1 of 22

Few car classes have quite the breadth of reach as small cars do. For many people, they represent that goldilocks spot between the impractical city car and the perhaps unnecessarily practical (and more expensive) family car

Deciding what used small car to buy can still be daunting, though, because of the sheer diversity of what’s available today. For example, for our self-imposed £10,000 budget, you could go for an evergreen, such as the Seat Ibiza or VW Polo, or splash out on something more premium and fashionable, like a Mini.

There are many good options, but here's our top 10. Click on the links underneath each review, and you can even put one of the cars on your driveway via our classifieds website. 

News and advice
Dacia Sandero front right driving
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best small car for value

Toyota Aygo X small car of the year
Awards

Car of the Year Awards 2026: Small Car of the Year

Best small cars
Best of

Best used cars for less than £10,000

Best small cars
Best of

Best used automatic small cars for less than £10,000

Best cars for new drivers
Best of

Best first car options for new drivers 2026

2027 Renault Clio front three quarter driving
First drive

2027 Renault Clio review: popular hatchback is bigger (and better?) than before

Also consider