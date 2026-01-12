The cost of buying a new car might seem to be rising week by week, but never fear, there are still many excellent used cars to choose from at surprisingly modest prices.

Here, we’ve selected 10 cars of varying sizes that we believe will suit a range of lifestyles, all within an upper price limit of £10,000.

You can choose from family hatchbacks or SUVs, both big and small, or even a sporty coupe, depending on your needs. We've kept them all fairly young, too, so that reliability shouldn't be a problem.

Click on the links below each review and head straight to our used car deals and classifieds section, where you can even put one of the cars on your driveway in less time than you'd think.