Best used automatic small cars for less than £10,000
Are you a fan of affordable small cars, but not manual gearboxes? Well, here are the best automatic small cars on the used market, and they're all less than £10,000...
Traditionally, if you wanted an automatic gearbox in your car, you had to go large and expensive. This is because smaller models were usually equipped with a manual. That trend has changed over the last few years and more people are now buying automatic small cars – in fact people are buying more automatic cars in general, especially with the growth in popularity of the electric car.
There are many good used options to choose from now. Here, we've listed 10 of our favourite small automatic cars for a budget of £10,000 or less.
Strengths
- Brilliant to drive
- Good equipment levels
- Punchy engines
Weaknesses
- Small boot compared with rivals
- Not as much rear leg room as a VW Polo or Seat Ibiza
- Some cheap interior plastics
The Fiesta was a bestseller for good reason, with this final model arguably marking the height of its career. It's excellent to drive – the best in its class – with an expert ride and handling balance. It's practical, too, and reliable and economical. Examples featuring the Powershift automatic gearbox aren't as common as manual models, but there are still plenty to choose from.
"Who doesn't love the old Fiesta? I miss it for its driving pleasure and all-round practicality. Buy used and smile, I say, and it's great in automatic mode too." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2019 Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium Powershift 5dr, 45,558 miles, £9200
Our pick: 1.0 2 5dr
Strengths
- Useful boot
- Good fun to drive
- Long warranty
Weaknesses
- Slightly firm ride
- Noisy engines
- Dated infotainment on cheaper versions
You might be surprised you can even get the Picanto with an automatic gearbox, because it's an inexpensive city car and one typically seen sporting a gear lever and clutch pedal. That isn't the only pleasant surprise the Picanto has to offer, mind you. Despite its compactness and urban focus, it offers lots of big car features and some sprightly engines. In other words, it's versatile and well-rounded, refined and economical.
"It's so close between this and the i10 it's like choosing your favourite child. The Picanto's just ahead on value and it feels slightly newer than the previous-gen i10." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found 2019 Kia Picanto 1.25 2 auto, 70,499 miles, £8695
Our pick: 1.2 Advance 5dr
Strengths
- Strong 1.2 engine
- Quieter than its rivals
- Class-leading infotainment system
- Terrific reliability
Weaknesses
- Not as fun to drive as a VW Up
- Safety and security not as good as some
- A little pricey
This i10 shares much of its parts (and greatness) with the Kia Picanto, although it's a slightly older model. The 2020-present Hyundai i10 has since taken its place and, if you happen to have a little more than £10,000 to spend, we'd suggest taking a good look at that car. However, if you'd prefer to stay firmly within our budget, there's no harm in going for the spacious, reliable, good-to-drive runaround pictured above.
"A lovely little car, this one, one of my personal favourites. You can pick up the latest i10 for this money, and that's an even better car, but only in manual form." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found 2019 Hyundai i10 1.2 SE Auto, 41,277 miles, £8700
Our pick: 1.5 Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Spacious
- Hybrid option
- Very reliable
Weaknesses
- Not an exciting drive
- Dull interior
- Several recalls to check off
The Toyota Yaris must be a wizard because few can master petrol and electric power quite like it. It combines the two for incredible fuel efficiency and, as if by magic, this hybrid achieves that without the need to be plugged in. Its spellbinding talents don't end there either, especially as a used buy. It's reliable, cheap to run and good value used.
"A solidly built and really nice car, this one. Good looking too, I think. It should be one of the cheaper cars here to run." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2019 Toyota Yaris 1.5 Hybrid Design, 47,000 miles, £9995
Our pick: 1.0 TSI Life 5dr
Strengths
- Classy image
- Comfortable ride
- Economical engines
Weaknesses
- Comparatively expensive
- Not as fun to drive as rivals
- Underpowered entry-level engine
The Volkswagen Polo costs more to buy than many of its direct rivals, hence it doesn't finish higher – you'll just about get a 2017 version of the older 2008-2017 Polo for our money. It has a supple ride and a well-finished interior that mimics the larger Volkswagen Golf. The small, turbocharged petrol engines are the best picks as they tend to be smoother and quieter than the diesels.
"Now, if you could buy a 2019 Polo for this money it'd be number one here. Don't worry, though, this 2017 model for £10k is still one of our favourites." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2017 Volkswagen Polo 1.2 TSI BlueMotion Tech Match DSG, 59,259 miles, £9995
Strengths
- Fun to drive
- Low running costs
Weaknesses
- Not as practical as some rivals
- Some cheap materials inside
The original Mini is an icon and its charm lives on in this, the Mini Hatch. Its style doesn't rule over substance, though, because the Hatch has all the amenities and features you'd want from a modern small car. It's also rather posh, with a high level of interior quality. The only thing it isn't rolling in is space and practicality.
"There's no substitute for the Mini. I love them. Like the Polo, if you could get a slightly newer one for our money it'd be up the top of this chart." - George Hill, used cars editor
We found: 2017 Mini Hatch 1.2 One auto, 60,000 miles, £9990
Strengths
- Very spacious
- Well equipped
- Sturdy cabin quality
Weaknesses
- Harsh ride
- Unrefined engine
- Not much fun to drive
Interior space and practicality are two Honda Jazz fortes, because it feels MPV-like inside and has rear seats that can fold completely flat, plus the base of its rear bench can also fold up against the seatback to allow tall or wide items to be loaded widthways. The model is also towards of the tree when it comes to reliability. The Jazz would have finished higher in this list if it hadn't been for its CVT gearbox sometimes being a little unrefined under acceleration.
"The Jazz is a great car. Practical and reliable, and so, so spacious. I don't mind the CVT gearbox as much as some, so this would definitely be one of the ones I'd buy here." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2019 Honda Jazz 1.3 S CVT, 56,132 miles, £9800
Our pick: 30 TFSI Sport 5dr
Strengths
- Refined petrol engines
- Agile handling
- Superb interior quality
Weaknesses
- Diesel is noisy
- S line suspension hurts ride comfort
- A little pricey for the age of car
- Question mark around reliability
You'll have to go a little older (than most cars on this list) if you want an Audi A1 within budget, but that's the price you pay for luxury. Both in regards to interior quality and driving refinement, the A1 is, well, A1. It's about as plush as small cars get and that's a key reason why it was our overall What Car? Car of the Year way back in 2011.
"Blimey, this is classy. A great and typically Audi interior. I love it. Put me down for one." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2016 Audi A1 1.0 TFSI Sport S tronic, 47,741 miles, £9999
Strengths
- Spacious interior
- Good to drive
- Standard infotainment system
Weaknesses
- Hard interior plastics
- Low speed ride could be better
- Shortage of advanced safety kit
It may have been replaced by the newer 2021-onwards Skoda Fabia, but don't let that put you off: this previous-gen model is fantastic. It's mechanically based on the VW Polo and it's cheaper. It was our Car of the Year in 2015 and Used Small Car of the Year in our 2020 and 2021 awards. It's well equipped, has lots of interior space and a comfortable ride. The smooth dual-clutch automatic gearbox completes what is already a very cool, calm and collected machine. Only a mixed result in our most recent reliability survey counts against it here.
"The Fabia was number one on this chart until its reliability score was revealed this year. A great car, but others will be more dependable, it seems." - Mark Pearson, used cars editor
We found: 2019 Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI DSG SE, 28,655 miles, £9960
Our pick: 1.0 TSI 95 FR 5dr
Strengths
- Great to drive
- Remarkably spacious
- Strong petrol engines
Weaknesses
- Interior could be classier
- Road noise
The latest version of the popular Seat Ibiza is in our price budget. The driving experience is very close to being as good as class leaders like the Ford Fiesta's. And it's more practical than the Fiesta. Our favourite 1.2-litre automatic version in well-equipped SE trim is a good bet, but so is the 1.0-litre unit in FR guise. Only a poor performance in our most recent reliability survey demotes it to 10th place here.
"A really lovely car to drive, this Ibiza. I'd choose it from all the cars here if it wasn't for the reliability issues. Pity." - George Hill, used cars writer
We found: 2018 Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR DSG, 47,340 miles, £8430
