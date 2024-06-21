Renault Clio long-term test: report 4

It’s when you get behind the wheel that you start to see why I went for the engine that I did, though. You see, the full hybrid Clio’s battery also means that it’s heavier, and you can feel that difference when it comes to ride and handling, with my Clio soaking up large imperfections with greater ease and feeling a tad more spritely through the corners. True, the difference isn’t as stark as it would be if I were comparing a vastly heavier plug-in hybrid with a petrol car, but it's still there.

On the face of it, probably not. After all, the E-Tech’s hybrid system means that not only is it more powerful and faster, officially sprinting from 0-62mph in 9.3sec instead of the 12.2sec taken by my car, but it’s also much more efficient according to official figures – managing up to 67.3mpg.

Then there’s the gearbox. Every E-Tech comes with a four-speed automatic gearbox which, while smooth in how it changes gear, isn’t as involving to my mind as the slick six-speed manual gearbox that comes with my chosen engine. That takes away from the overall experience, especially when you head out onto a twisty B-road.

Plus, of course, there's the cost – going for the hybrid model would have added a handsome £3500 to the cost of my Clio, and that's more than I'm prepared to pay for efficiency right now. If you often spend your time driving around town, I can see the appeal of the very efficient E-Tech model, but with the mixture of roads I take in, including a lot of time spent on the motorway, I don't think I'd feel the benefit for the increased cost.

For my money, then, whether you’re in the 10% of Valencia Orange fans, the 19% Diamond Black fans or the 71% split between the various other colours, I’d suggest making sure the TCe 90 engine is sitting in the front of your Clio.