NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs
slideshow

Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs

Fancy an SUV but need it to be ULEZ exempt? You're in luck, because here we count down our top 10 used ULEZ-compliant SUV picks...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published13 September 2024
Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs
Best ULEZ-compliant SUVs
Suzuki Ignis front cornering
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ3 - interior
Mazda CX-5 2022 front cornering
New Mazda CX-5 dashboard
VW T-Roc front cornering
Volkswagen T-Roc dashboard
Used Audi Q2 front cornering
Used Audi Q2 dashboard
Used Seat Ateca 2022 front cornering
Used Seat Ateca dashboard
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present dashboard
Used Volvo XC40 2017-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC40 2017-present interior
Skoda Karoq front cornering
Skoda Karoq steering wheel
Used Seat Arona 2018-present front three-quarters driving
Used Seat Arona 2018-present dashboard
Used Ford Puma 2019-present front cornering
Used Ford Puma 2019-present interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Five years after its introduction, the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) still has people scratching their heads – and understandably so, what with its expansion last year and talk of more developments. But whether you loathe it or tolerate it, ULEZ is here and everyone who lives in London is having to adapt to it, including choosing their next car based on what is and isn't compliant. 

Fortunately, petrol cars registered after 2005 and diesel ones after 2015 are generally ULEZ compliant – although it's always best to check the TFL website – so there's a lot to choose from, even if you fancy an SUV.

In this list, we'll be counting down your top 10 options in the used SUV space. Our top picks are models that excel in urban environments, all the while being affordable to buy and run, but there's a wide variety of sizes and budgets featured here – all of which can be found via our used cars for sale pages.  

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Suzuki Swift blue front driving
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a Suzuki Swift for £192 per month

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 front left static
First drive

2024 Arctic Trucks AT35 off-road pick-up truck first drive

MG ZS with Target Price logo
Best of

Best new car discounts: September 2024

Row of cars at a car dealership
Advice

Can I hand my car back if I can no longer afford the monthly finance payments?

Audi-S6-Sportback-e-tron-front
News

Audi S6 Sportback e-tron: exclusive reader test team event

Porsche Macan Electric with depreciation graph
Slideshow

The 10 slowest-depreciating electric cars

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT