The most stolen cars in the UK

61,343 vehicles were reported stolen in 2024.

Although this is a 6% reduction on the previous year, it’s the third-highest figure in the past decade and more than twice the number of vehicles stolen in the whole of 2015.

The yearly figure equates to 168 cars stolen every day, seven cars stolen every hour, or one stolen every 8.5 minutes last year. But which were the 20 cars most stolen last year? Read on:

Our data is generated from the latest DVLA data obtained by a Freedom of Information request by What Car?