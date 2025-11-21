Cars coming soon: the new cars worth waiting for

Planning to buy a new car? Think you know what you want? Well, before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you read our round-up of the new models coming soon. That's because there's an awful lot of new metal that could be worth waiting for, whether you're after something small, spacious, sporty or stylish.

Here are the hottest new arrivals coming in 2025 and beyond. And keep this page bookmarked, because we'll be keeping it up to date with all the most exciting new releases as soon as we know about them.

