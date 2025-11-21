Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Cars coming soon: the new cars worth waiting for
slideshow

Cars coming soon: the new cars worth waiting for

Don't buy a car until you've read this – our ultimate guide to the new models going on sale in the coming months and beyond...

Jack Mortimer
Published21 November 2025
BMW i4 M front driving
BYD Atto 2 front cornering
Jaecoo 5 side static
New Renault 4 front left driving
Skoda Elroq vRS front right driving
2025 Suzuki e Vitara front driving off-road
Volvo EX30 Cross Country front static
Audi Q3 driving front three quarters
Audi Q5 front cornering
Citroen C5 Aircross front static
parked grey firefly electric hatchback
Hyundai Ioniq 9 front three quarters
Jeep Compass front three quarters static
Rear static view of a green MG Cyberster GTS
a white Omoda 7 SHS charging
Peugeot e-208 GTi front static
grey skywell skyhome three quarter static
three quarter static of blue Skywell Q hatchback
Alpine A390 front static
Static of a yellow Denza B5 Chinese off-roader
Denza Z9 GT front three quarters static
DS No4 front three quarters
DS 7 rear detail
Coming Soon GWM Ora 07
Jeep Recon off-road
Jeep Wagoneer S front driving
A beige KGM Musso pickup truck
Kia Concept EV4 front left static
Kia EV5 front studio
A purple Leapmotor B10
Merceds CLA render 2025
A red Onvo L60 electric SUV
Porsche 718 Cayman EV render front
Porsche Cayenne EV render side
Range Rover Electric snow drifting
Smart Hashtag5 front static
2025 Toyota Aygo X Hybrid front
Toyota bZ2X front static
Alfa Giulia EV Quadrifoglio render front
Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica rear badge
Audi RS6 e-tron saloon front studio
BMW iX3 render front
2025 Cupra UrbanRebel concept
Fiat 500e right driving
Rear view of an orange Genesis GV60 Magma
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line front static
Jaguar Type 00 front
a yellow kia k4 petrol hatchback
static of a white LEVC L380 minivan
Lexus ES 350e front side static
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door EV prototype front
Mercedes GLC EV driving front three quarter
Nissan Leaf front cornering
New Nissan Micra front driving
Omoda 3 front side static
2020 Polestar Precept Concept
Range Rover Velar Electric render
Skoda Epiq front static
Smart #6 front driving - artists impression
Toyota bZ4X Touring front static
Electric Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept front
Toyota RAV4 front studio
Volkswagen ID2all concept front
Volvo ES90 rear static
Planning to buy a new car? Think you know what you want? Well, before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you read our round-up of the new models coming soon. That's because there's an awful lot of new metal that could be worth waiting for, whether you're after something small, spacious, sporty or stylish.

Here are the hottest new arrivals coming in 2025 and beyond. And keep this page bookmarked, because we'll be keeping it up to date with all the most exciting new releases as soon as we know about them.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

