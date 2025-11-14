Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000
slideshow

Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000

If you're in the market for a small SUV, you'll want rugged style, capable practicality and a high driving position. Here are your best used options for less than £15,000...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published14 November 2025
Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000
Best small SUVs
Used Seat Arona 2018-present front three-quarters driving
Used Seat Arona 2018-present dashboard
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present front
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present dash
Used Renault Captur 2020-present front cornering
Used Renault Captur 2020-present dashboard
Used Peugeot 2008 2019-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 2008 2019-present interior
Used Mini Countryman 2017-2024 front cornering
Used Mini Countryman Hatchback 17-24
Used Volkswagen T-Cross 2019-present front
Used Volkswagen T-Cross 2019-present interior
Used Skoda Kamiq 2019-present front cornering
Used Skoda Kamiq 2019-present interior dashboard
Used Audi Q2 2016-present front cornering
Used Audi Q2 2016-present dashboard
Used Volkswagen T-Roc 18-present front
Used Volkswagen T-Roc 18-present dash
Used Ford Puma 2019-present front cornering
Used Ford Puma 2019-present interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

The SUV class used to be a lot less varied than it is today, with most models being big and expensive. Now, you can get them in all sorts of shapes and sizes, including small and affordable, like this small SUV segment. 

The best of the bunch combines a raised driving position with a practical and versatile interior that offers plenty of room for the whole family. They're also light and easy to drive and park, noticeably more so than their larger SUV counterparts. 

Thanks to booming sales, there’s now a massive choice of small SUVs to sift through on our Used Cars For Sale pages. 

Here, we’ve rounded up our top 10 favourites for less than £15,000. And you can click on the links below to the read the reviews to put one of them on your driveway.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Seat Ateca front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Save more than £10,000 on a new Seat Ateca

most-reliable-family-suvs-rav4-cx-5-cr-v
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable small SUVs

Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Toyota Yaris Cross from £244 per month

Best small SUVs
Slideshow

Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000

Nissan Juke front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £184 per month

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida 2025 long-term test loading up
Feature

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida long-term test: report 4

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT