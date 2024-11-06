NEW REVIEWS:

Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs
Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs

Think all electric cars are expensive? Well, these models prove otherwise – especially after you've factored in the discounts available through our free New Car Deals service...

George Hill
Published 06 November 2024
Cheapest electric cars: UK's most affordable EVs
Citroen e-C3 side driving with Target Price logo
Blue Peugeot e-208 front cornering
Peugeot e-208 interior dashboard
Nissan Leaf front left tracking
Nissan Leaf interior dashboard
Mazda MX-30 EV front cornering
Mazda MX-30 EV interior dashboard
Green MG4 front cornering
MG4 EV dashboard
Grey Vauxhall Corsa Electric front cornering
Vauxhall Corsa Electric interior dashboard
BYD Dolphin front left cornering blue
BYD Dolphin interior dashboard
Fiat 500e front cornering
Fiat 500e long termer
Citroën ë-C3 front right driving
Citroën ë-C3 dashboard
Dacia Spring front left driving
Dacia Spring interior dashboard
Citroen Ami front right tracking
Citroen Ami 2022 dashboard
It's a myth that all electric cars are expensive, because there are some models which won't cost you a lot to buy at all – and of course, if you can charge them up at home or at work, they will also slash your running costs compared with a traditional petrol or diesel-powered car.

There are now more electric cars to choose from than ever before, because car makers have expanded their line-ups to appeal to as many buyers as possible. They've been encouraged to do so, because the recently introduced ZEV mandate states that 22% of new cars sold in 2024 must be electric – and that number will only increase in coming years.

The need to sell more electric cars has lead to some tempting discounts, and not just on the smallest models – you'll see some electric SUVs on this list as well as electric cars.

So, which are the cheapest electric cars on sale? Here, we name the cheapest electric cars by list price, and show you how much you can save by using our free online New Car Deals service, which links you to dealers who have brand-new examples in stock now at heavily discounted prices.

If you want a quick answer, the cheapest electric vehicle (EV) is the Citroën Ami, but since it's technically classed as a quadricycle, the cheapest electric car is the Dacia Spring.

Also consider

