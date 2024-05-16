Citroën e-C3 reader test team

To see if the e-C3 will be a hit with drivers, we asked members of our reader panel to take a close look and issue their verdicts.

A head-up display projects key driving information into your line of sight, and the two-spoke steering wheel is designed to give a clear view of the digital dash.

Age 80

Job Retired laboratory technician

Drives Honda CR-V

“I’m looking to replace my ageing Honda with something smaller and cheaper to live with. I only do short local trips; the e-C3’s range would probably last me for one or two weeks, and having a drive with an electric car charger means charging it up would be easy and cheap.

“I like the way the e-C3 ’s interior feels like it wraps around you when you’re in the driver’s seat. Although it ’s much smaller than my CR-V, you sit higher up than in a traditional hatchback, for a great view out. I also like how wide the e-C3’s front doors open, and that you don’t have to bend down to get in.

“Access to the rear seats is good, too; getting my greatgrandson in and out and strapping him into his child seat would be easy. Although the boot is a reasonable size, I’m not sure it would be big enough for his pushchair and other kit, though.

“The exterior detail makes the e-C3 stand out. I like the new chevron badge on the grille and the way this is repeated in various places around the car.

“The other highly appealing aspect is the price. While many new small EVs cost more than £30,000, the Citroën is a far more affordable prospect.”

Rating 5 stars

Ian Nixon