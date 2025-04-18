Best used family cars for less than £10,000

The family car is the answer to outgrowing the small car. No longer are you content or able to make do with just enough space for a few people and some bags: now you want something that'll handle four or five people with ease, plus a family's worth of shopping, luggage or maybe a pram in the boot.

Making this jump can be exciting, with a whole new class and size of car to explore, but it can also be costly. That's why we've put together this list of your top 10 used options for less than £10,000. Our recommendations offer great value for money, as well as the comfort and luxury you'd desire from an enjoyable daily driver.

