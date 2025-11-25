Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The best used 7-seater cars
slideshow

The best used 7-seater cars

Whether you're planning to carry seven people on a regular basis or just need an occasional third row of seats, there’s plenty of choice on the used car market...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published25 November 2025
Used Ford S-Max 2015-2024 front
Used Ford S-Max 2015-2024 dash
Volkswagen Touran
Used Volkswagen Touran 2015-present dash
Used Ford Galaxy 2015-2023 front
Used Ford Galaxy 2015-2023 interior
Used Kia Sorento 2020-present front
Used Kia Sorento 2020-present dashboard
Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018-2024 front right tracking
Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018-2024 interior dashboard
Used Skoda Kodiaq 2017-2024 front
Used Skoda Kodiaq 2017-2024 dashboard
Used Volvo XC90 2015-2024 front driving
Used Volvo XC90 dash
Used Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer 2018-2022 front cornering
Used Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer 2018-2022 interior
Used Audi Q7 2015-present front cornering
Used Audi Q7 2015-present dash
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present dashboard
Image 1 of 21

These days, if you need to buy a used car with seven seats, you have plenty of choices. There are practical MPVs that will easily accommodate a driver and six passengers, and a plethora of more rugged-looking family SUVs that will do the job as well.

Before deciding which model is best for you, though, it's important to consider whether you'll need a large boot on occasions when all seven seats are in use, whether you'd prefer the raised driving position of an SUV and whether you want something that's not only practical but also good fun to drive.

There's an awful lot to factor in, so here we count down our top 10 used seven-seaters. We think there's something here to cater for all tastes.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

