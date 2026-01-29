Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The Best used Volvos you can buy
slideshow

The Best used Volvos you can buy

Cars are complicated machines, but Volvos are blessed with Swedish common sense. Here are the top 10 Volvos you can buy used...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published29 January 2026
Best used Volvos
Best used Volvos
Used Volvo C70 2007-2013 front cornering
Used Volvo C70 2007-2013 interior
Used Volvo C30 2007-2013 front driving
Used Volvo C30 2007-2013 interior
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 front corner
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 dash
Volvo S60 front - grey 69-plate
Volvo S60 interior
Used Volvo V60 2018-present front
Used Volvo V60 2018-present dash
Used Volvo S90 2016-2023 front three quarters
Used Volvo S90 2016-2023 dash
Used Volvo V90 16-present front
Used Volvo V90 16-present dash
Used Volvo XC60 2017-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC60 2017-present interior
Volvo XC90 exterior
Used Volvo XC90 dash
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present interior
Image 1 of 21

Volvo used to be synonymous with the boxy estate car, but those days have since faded. Today, the brand has the vast majority of its chips on SUVs (as many car makers do). Its keen focus on practicality and safety is yet to waver, mind you. 

Our full top 10 list contains estate cars, executive carsfamily cars and more, though.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Nissan Qashqai with Target Price logo
Best of

The best SUV discounts

Used small cars
Slideshow

The Best used city cars

Learner drivers
News

Northern Ireland to introduce graduated driving licences for new drivers

Most reliable cars group shot
Feature

Britain's most reliable cars (plus the ones that'll let you down)

Seat Leon front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Save more than £8500 on a new Seat Leon

A Volkswagen Crafter pulling out at a junction
News

5 great things to love about the Volkswagen Crafter

Also consider