Deal of the Day: Save more than £8500 on a new Vauxhall Astra
The Vauxhall Astra is a big-selling family car, and you could save a packet on one with our new car deals...
If you’re looking for a new family car, then the Vauxhall Astra might currently have a spot on your shortlist, especially since it’s been consistently at the top of the sales charts since its introduction in 1980.
Since then, though, the Astra has gone through some heavy modernisation, right up until the current eighth-generation car. So if you do want to put one on your driveway, you might be pleased to know you could save more than £8500 on a new Astra through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save £5770 on a new Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Design
- Save £7090 on a new Vauxhall Astra 1.2 MHEV Design
- Save £7755 on a new Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo Ultimate
- Save £8570 on a new Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo GS Auto
You’re spoilt for choice with the Astra, with five engine options, including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, plus the Astra Electric. Our favourite engine is the 1.2-litre turbocharged option, which pumps out 128bhp and feels particularly capable around town. When you opt for top-spec Ultimate trim, which comes with highlights such as a panoramic roof, eight stereo speakers, wireless phone charging, a head-up display and matrix LED headlights, you can save up to £7755 with our deals.
Stepping down slightly to mid-spec GS trim will get you the biggest discount of £8570, and it still comes well-equipped with 17in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and heated front seats and steering wheel, on top of the standard climate control, LED headlights, automatic windscreen wipers and keyless start.
Opting for mild-hybrid tech will add some extra punch, with an increased output of 134bhp, and combined with entry-level Design trim, you can save up to £7090 when you go through our New Car Deals service.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Vauxhall Astra deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
- Browse Vauxhall Astra deals
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here