Government to investigate headlight glare

RAC spokesperson, Rod Dennis, commented on the findings: “On the one hand, brighter headlights can be a good thing as they give drivers a clearer and safer view of the road, but that appears to come at a cost for those on the receiving end of excessively bright lights.

“Is it right that such a high proportion of drivers feel unsafe when they’re driving at night, with some having even given up night-time trips altogether?” asks Rod.

Baroness Hayter praised the Government's decision to investigate headlight glare, stating: “This is a victory for all those drivers affected by glare who’ve complained to their MP, signed the parliamentary petition, or indeed sought help from an optometrist – only to discover the problem was with headlights, and not their eyes.”

Headlight design is governed by international rules, and alongside announcing the study into headlight glare the Department for Transport confirmed that new regulations to make automatic headlight levelling mandatory will come into force from September 2027. They will ensure the angle of the light beam won’t be affected when a vehicle is loaded with people or luggage.

Why are headlights dazzling more drivers?

The RAC believes headlights appear brighter on modern cars because the use of LED, rather than traditional halogen bulbs, creates a more intense and focused beam. LED lights produce an intense beam of white-blue light that some people’s eyes can struggle to deal with, whereas halogen bulbs produce a more yellowy light that isn’t as harsh.