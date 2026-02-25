Home charging: How Pod Drive offers great value for money
Revolutionary new home EV charging subscription slashes upfront costs and even pays you to drive...
For many people, making the switch to electric is driven by the clear cost-saving benefits – namely less maintenance and cheaper running costs.
But there’s one element that can still feel like a hidden (and hefty) cost – one that isn’t anything to do with the car at all: the installation and ongoing maintenance of a home charger. Well, that’s exactly the problem Pod Drive was created to solve.
Pod Drive is an all-new, all-inclusive home charging subscription from Pod – the brand recently named Best for Value in the 2025 What Car? Home Charger Survey. Instead of paying £1000 or more upfront and having to worry about shelling out for continued upkeep, Pod Drive rolls everything you need to charge your EV at home into one predictable monthly fee.
So how exactly does Pod Drive save you money? Watch the video below and read on to find out.
And now, Pod is offering customers the opportunity to pay nothing upfront on a new Pod Drive subscription until 31 March. Click here to find out more.
No big upfront cost; no surprises
For most new EV owners, installing an award-winning smart charger usually means a four-figure bill. That’s where Pod Drive is changing the game.
Instead of paying upwards of £1000 upfront for the charger and installation, Pod Drive bundles everything into a simple structure. You start with a one-off £99 set-up fee (unless you take advantage of Pod’s zero-upfront-cost offer, ending 31 March) – after that, it’s just £40 per month.
This approach spreads the total cost over three years, allowing customers to start charging immediately while keeping upfront costs much lower. According to What Car?’s survey, more than 90% of customers said installation was straightforward and was fully covered by the initial £99 payment. On rare occasions, a small additional fee may be required if more extensive installation work is needed.
And if you thought that was enticing, Pod and EDF Energy have now teamed up to offer Pod Drive customers exclusive access to enhanced EDF tariffs that make living with an EV even more affordable and convenient. Find out more here.
Total peace of mind
Pod Drive is about so much more than just the charger. Where it really stands out from the crowd is in the comprehensive, worry-free support it provides. Your monthly payment includes:
+ Round-the-clock support
+ A 48-hour Repair / Replace / Recharge guarantee. If an issue arises, Pod will fix it remotely if they can. If not, they’ll send an engineer to you within 48 hours. If the issue still can’t be remedied, they’ll replace your charger and cover your public charging costs in the meantime – up to £50
+ A comprehensive warranty that lasts for as long as you’re a Pod Drive customer
+ Full control and monitoring through the intuitive Pod Home app
These reassurances transform home charging into a totally hassle-free experience.
The subscription that pays you back
Perhaps the most compelling part of Pod Drive is the way it helps you save on your energy costs by paying you for smart charging.
Every Pod Drive customer receives 7500 miles of paid-for driving every year. What does that mean? Well, the process is simple: plug in regularly and Pod Drive will automatically take advantage of the lowest energy costs available on your tariff. Then, after each smart charging session, you'll earn miles which can be converted into cash and withdrawn into your bank account. At the average of 2.3p per mile, this works out to around £172 per year.
So, with a Pod Drive subscription you get a simple, all-inclusive monthly plan that makes home charging easier, more predictable, and better value than ever before. All of this makes it easy to see why Pod was named Best for Value in the 2025 What Car? Home Charger Survey.