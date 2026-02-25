Home charging: How Pod Drive offers great value for money

For many people, making the switch to electric is driven by the clear cost-saving benefits – namely less maintenance and cheaper running costs.

But there’s one element that can still feel like a hidden (and hefty) cost – one that isn’t anything to do with the car at all: the installation and ongoing maintenance of a home charger. Well, that’s exactly the problem Pod Drive was created to solve.

Pod Drive is an all-new, all-inclusive home charging subscription from Pod – the brand recently named Best for Value in the 2025 What Car? Home Charger Survey. Instead of paying £1000 or more upfront and having to worry about shelling out for continued upkeep, Pod Drive rolls everything you need to charge your EV at home into one predictable monthly fee.