How Audi’s e-hybrid technology is changing the game for PHEVs

The perfect balance. A promise that sounds appealing, but is rarely delivered in practice. Choosing one advantage usually means sacrificing another – a compromise most of us have come to accept in life. But in the case of plug-in hybrids, that trade-off simply doesn’t apply.

By combining the smooth refinement of electric-only power for everyday journeys with the go-anywhere flexibility of a petrol engine, plug-in hybrids provide the perfect bridge for drivers wanting to take their first step towards electrification without leaping straight to a fully electric car.

It’s a formula that has proved so popular in recent years that there are now dozens of plug-in hybrids on the market, from compact city hatchbacks to seven-seat people haulers and everything in between. So, the question is, who has perfected this no-compromise formula? In our opinion, that would be Audi.