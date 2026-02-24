How GYEON's PPF and ceramic coatings protect your vehicle
GYEON explains the differences between premium paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coatings, and what they do to enhance your vehicle...
For vehicle owners seeking to protect their investment, GYEON 360˚ Vehicle Protection Services offer complete peace of mind with premium paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coatings that are backed by an INFINITE warranty. In the UK, this renowned global car care brand works with over 50 certified installers, who have exclusive access to GYEON’s lineup of PPF and INFINITE ceramic coatings.
The best choice of protection for any vehicle depends on the vehicle’s age and condition, and the owner’s preferences and budget. For example, the best option for a classic supercar used only for runs to the pub on Sundays will be quite different to that for a family SUV used as a daily driver in the city.
Both PPF and ceramic coatings enhance visual appeal in terms of surface gloss. So how else do you choose between them? PPF is a sacrificial layer of transparent polyurethane that offers unparalleled protection against physical damage, such as stone chips and scratches. With built-in self-healing and self-cleaning properties, PPF is extremely easy to live with and look after, making it a practical choice, and is easy to replace if accidents occur. While the cost of installation is higher than for ceramic coatings, PPF helps preserve your car and may support resale value, meaning it can offer better value for money.
In contrast to PPF, ceramic coatings offer very little physical protection, but have superior chemical resistance and self-cleaning properties. As a result, they excel at repelling water, chemicals and contaminants, and make routine washing and drying very easy. Ceramic coatings are also more affordable than PPF, and perfect for enhancing used cars, particularly when combined with a paint correction process to remove swirl marks and scratches. Many owners adopt a hybrid approach, choosing PPF for the most vulnerable areas on the front end and ceramic coatings for the rest of the car, because this blend of protection strikes an excellent balance between value and performance.
As the cost of vehicles continues to grow and our lives become ever busier, GYEON360° Vehicle Protection Services help you keep your vehicle looking its best with minimal effort.
Discover more about GYEON360˚ Vehicle protection services at gyeon360.co and about PPF at gyeonppf.uk