How GYEON's PPF and ceramic coatings protect your vehicle

For vehicle owners seeking to protect their investment, GYEON 360˚ Vehicle Protection Services offer complete peace of mind with premium paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coatings that are backed by an INFINITE warranty. In the UK, this renowned global car care brand works with over 50 certified installers, who have exclusive access to GYEON’s lineup of PPF and INFINITE ceramic coatings.

The best choice of protection for any vehicle depends on the vehicle’s age and condition, and the owner’s preferences and budget. For example, the best option for a classic supercar used only for runs to the pub on Sundays will be quite different to that for a family SUV used as a daily driver in the city.

Both PPF and ceramic coatings enhance visual appeal in terms of surface gloss. So how else do you choose between them? PPF is a sacrificial layer of transparent polyurethane that offers unparalleled protection against physical damage, such as stone chips and scratches. With built-in self-healing and self-cleaning properties, PPF is extremely easy to live with and look after, making it a practical choice, and is easy to replace if accidents occur. While the cost of installation is higher than for ceramic coatings, PPF helps preserve your car and may support resale value, meaning it can offer better value for money.

