To many, leasing is one of the most cost-effective ways of getting a new car. By spreading the cost over several years, drivers can get behind the wheel of a model they might not have been able to otherwise afford. However, when it comes to cutting the cost of motoring, it pays to shop around.

You see, while the cost of car lease agreements are primarily based on factors such as the car’s list price, how it’s said to hold onto its value and the contract’s mileage limit, carmakers often run deals that can make leasing more affordable.

Here, we share 10 of the cheapest new car deals around, including agile small cars, practical SUVs and well-equipped electric cars.

*All prices are based on a 36-month contract with six months payment up front and 10,000 miles per year, and were correct at the time of writing.