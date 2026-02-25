Best new car lease deals
It’s possible to lease a brand new car for as little as £193 per month. We share some of the best leasing deals on the market…...
To many, leasing is one of the most cost-effective ways of getting a new car. By spreading the cost over several years, drivers can get behind the wheel of a model they might not have been able to otherwise afford. However, when it comes to cutting the cost of motoring, it pays to shop around.
You see, while the cost of car lease agreements are primarily based on factors such as the car’s list price, how it’s said to hold onto its value and the contract’s mileage limit, carmakers often run deals that can make leasing more affordable.
Here, we share 10 of the cheapest new car deals around, including agile small cars, practical SUVs and well-equipped electric cars.
*All prices are based on a 36-month contract with six months payment up front and 10,000 miles per year, and were correct at the time of writing.
Strengths
- Low price
- Comfy and easy to drive
- Good interior and boot space
Weaknesses
- Underwhelming range
- Sub-par performance and handling
- No seven-seat option (as there is with the petrol C3 Aircross)
Version Standard Range 44kWh MAX | List price £25,095 | Initial payment £1157 | Monthly payment £193
The Citroën ë-C3 Aircross goes to show that you don’t have to pay the earth to buy a good electric SUV. For starters, there’s plenty of front and rear passenger space, and the 460-litre boot is bigger than what you’ll find in a Hyundai Inster. The ë-C3 Aircross doesn’t scrimp on standard equipment, either. Top spec MAX trim gets front and front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging.
While the 43.8kWh (usable capacity) battery means the ë-C3 Aircross Standard Range can only officially cover 188 miles – less than an Inster – the Extended Range’s 249-mile figure matches more expensive rivals, such as the Renault 4. Every ë-C3 Aircross comes with a 111bhp motor for decent – if not exactly fiery – performance and soft suspension for a supple ride. A fair amount of body lean and rather numb steering don’t help to inspire confidence on twisty country roads, though.
Read our in-depth Citroën ë-C3 Aircross review >>
Strengths
- Very comfortable for a small car
- Smart and well-built interior
- Punchy and frugal 1.2 Puretech 100 petrol engine
Weaknesses
- Driving position can be an issue
- So-so infotainment system
- Rivals are more fun to drive
Version 1.2 Style | List price £19,745 | Initial payment £1274 | Monthly payment £213
It’s no surprise that the Peugeot 208 is among the best small cars money can buy. Putting aside its good looks, it’s available with a wide range of power options, including the all-electric Peugeot e-208. Cheaper models use a 1.2-litre petrol engine which reaches 62mph in 10.1sec – faster than an equivalent Renault Clio – while officially managing 54.3mpg. Whatever’s under the bonnet, the 208’s ride is smoother than a Volkswagen Polo’s. However, there’s a reasonable amount of body lean around corners, and both the six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes aren’t the most enjoyable to use.
The 208’s interior is smart and feels relatively plush for the money. There’s plenty of space up front, although tall adults will have limited head and leg room in the back and the 309-litre boot is smaller than a Seat Ibiza’s. You do get plenty of standard equipment, though. Entry-level Style trim features climate control, keyless start and rear parking sensors.
Read our in-depth Peugeot 208 review >>
Strengths
- Comfy and quiet for a small car
- Remarkably roomy in the rear
- Well equipped as standard
Weaknesses
- Disappointing safety rating
- Entry-level engine is a bit lacklustre
- Slow-witted automatic gearbox
Version 1.0 Advance | List price £18,350 | Initial payment £1314 | Monthly payment £219
Don’t be fooled by its diminutive dimensions, the Hyundai i10 is a surprisingly practical little car. Unlike the Fiat 500 Hybrid or Toyota Aygo X, it has five seats, and there’s enough room in the back for six-footers. A 252-litre boot is about the same as you’ll find in a Kia Picanto, but the larger Dacia Sandero offers even more room. There’s a decent amount of standard kit, too, with entry-level Advance trim featuring 15in alloy wheels, a reversing camera and air conditioning.
As standard, the i10 Advance also gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine which is punchy enough for town and city driving, although takes a considerable 15.6sec to accelerate to 62mph. A more powerful 1.2-litre version is also available. Even so, the i10 is one of the most comfortable small cars around, and has plenty of feel in the steering to make fast corners enjoyable. It’s quieter than a 500 at motorway speeds, too.
Read our in-depth Hyundai i10 review >>
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Good safety rating
- Lots of toys on our recommended trim
Weaknesses
- Choppy ride
- Slightly claustrophobic in the rear seats
- Disappointing fuel efficiency on hybrid version
Version 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta | List price £26,265 | Initial payment £1355 | Monthly payment £226
The Nissan Juke is regularly among the UK’s best-selling new cars, and it’s easy to see why. There’s a good selection of power options, including a regular hybrid. While the 1.0-litre petrol engine used in cheaper versions is less powerful than what you get in an equivalent Ford Puma or Volkswagen T-Roc, it’s gutsy enough for motorway trips. The Juke is quieter than a Skoda Kamiq, although the ride isn’t as smooth over bumps. While there’s not much body lean, numb-feeling steering also robs your confidence around fast bends, too.
On a more positive note, the Juke’s interior feels more upmarket than a Puma’s, and there’s a good amount of front and rear passenger space. The Juke’s 422-litre boot is almost as big as the larger Nissan Qashqai’s and has a useful square shape. In mid-range N-Connecta trim, the Juke comes with a fair amount of standard goodies, including wireless phone charging, sat-nav and a reversing camera.
Read our in-depth Nissan Juke review >>
Strengths
- Cheap to run
- Good level of safety kit
- Warranty of up to 10 years
Weaknesses
- Cramped in the back
- Smaller boot than rivals
- Lacklustre performance
Version 1.5h Icon | List price £21,595 | Initial payment £1377 | Monthly payment £230
It’s safe to say that the Toyota Aygo X has grown up over the years. It’s grown in size compared with the 2014-2021 Toyota Aygo it replaced, and more recently, has gained hybrid power from the larger Toyota Yaris. Using a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, the Aygo X sprints from 0-62mph in 9.2sec, which is quicker than a Hyundai i10 or Kia Picanto. It can also officially manage 76.3mpg.
Around town, the Aygo X benefits from a tight turning circle. However, pick up the pace and you’ll find it has well-weighted steering and is reasonably quiet. It’s not as settled as the slightly larger Peugeot 208 on the motorway, though. The Aygo X’s interior feels sturdy and has plenty of space for front passengers, although the i10 and Picanto have more room in the back. The 231-litre boot is also smaller than those rivals but is still big enough for a week’s shopping.
Read our in-depth Toyota Aygo X review >>
Strengths
- Well priced
- Lots of standard kit
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Range suited to city drivers
- Not particularly fast
- Driving position could be better for taller drivers
Version T03 | List price £15,995 | Initial payment £1382 | Monthly payment £231
The Leapmotor T03 is one of the cheapest electric cars you buy outright, despite coming fully loaded with standard equipment. Every T03 gets a panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and keyless start. A 95bhp electric motor makes the T03 faster off the mark than a Dacia Spring, although the Citroën ë-C3 and Hyundai Inster are quicker still. All T03s use a 36kWh (usable capacity) battery for a 166-mile official range.
While it feels somewhat floaty at speed, the T03’s ride is smoother than the Spring’s. Even so, light steering means the T03 isn’t particularly enjoyable around corners, and there’s a fair amount of wind noise and motor whine, too. At least the interior feels well-built and uses some plush materials. While the T03 is only a four-seater, unlike the ë-C3, there’s a good enough head and leg room for four six-footers. The 210-litre boot is smaller than the Spring’s, though.
Read our in-depth Leapmotor T03 review >>
Strengths
- Really tidy handling
- Decent real-world fuel economy
- Great infotainment and well-equipment as standard
Weaknesses
- Engine line-up is among the slowest of any new car
- Quite firm low-speed ride
- A Dacia Sandero is much roomier
Version 1.0 GT-Line | List price £17,895 | Initial payment £1391 | Monthly payment £232
The Kia Picanto might be small but it still offers a lot to love. For instance, there’s a surprising amount of space for rear passengers, and the 255-litre boot is bigger than a Toyota Aygo X’s. It also has all the standard kit you need. The GT-Line, for instance, comes with LED headlights and rear lights, a reversing camera and cruise control.
There’s a choice of two petrol engines, with cheaper Picantos using a 1.0-litre unit that makes 62bhp. Reaching 62mph in 15.4sec, it’s not as quick off the mark as a Hyundai i10. Opt for the automated manual transmission (AMT) version and this figure rises to 18.2sec, making the Picanto one of the slowest new cars on the market. It’s not as smooth over bumps as the i10, either, although firm suspension and a good amount of grip mean the Picanto is composed around corners. It’s also reasonably economical, officially averaging 51.4mpg.
Read our in-depth Kia Picanto review >>
Strengths
- Smart interior is packed with equipment
- Good ride and handling balance
- Practical boot
Weaknesses
- Tight for taller adults in the rear seats
- Slightly firm low-speed ride
- High boot loading lip
Version 1.0 TCe Generation | List price £17,995 | Initial payment £1403 | Monthly payment £234
While there’s a new generation of Renault Clio around the corner, the current version is just as tempting as ever. Two engine options are available, with cheaper Clios using a 1.0-litre unit. Its 0-60mph sprint time of 11.5sec in our tests means it’s slower than an equivalent Peugeot 208 or Skoda Fabia, but there’s still enough oomph for motorway journeys. No matter what’s under the bonnet, firm suspension keeps the Clio composed over bumps, although the Fabia and Volkswagen Polo are smoother still. It’s one of the best handling small cars, though, thanks to responsive steering and a good amount of grip.
Inside, the Clio feels sturdy and has a good amount of front passenger space. Read leg and head room are reasonable, although the Citroën ë-C3 and Honda Jazz have even more space. The 391-litre boot is practical, though. In entry-level Generation trim, the Clio comes as standard with front and rear parking sensors, cruise control and 16in alloy wheels.
Read our in-depth Renault Clio review >>
Strengths
- Excellent fuel economy
- Tidy handling
- Lots of standard kit
Weaknesses
- Firm ride
- Road noise
- Rivals offer better practicality
Version 1.2 MHEV Motion | List price £19,699 | Initial payment £1414 | Monthly payment £236
The Suzuki Swift might not be among the most popular small cars but we think it’s one of the best. All Swifts feature a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, and the option of front-or four-wheel drive. It’s not the swiftest small car off the mark, taking 12.5sec to reach 62mph, but the Swift’s light weight helps to make it feel more agile than a Dacia Sandero or Toyota Aygo X around bends. The Swift’s ride isn’t particularly smooth over bumps, though.
While the Swift’s interior features virtually no soft-touch materials, its design is smart and vibrant. There’s a good amount of space up front but there’s less rear leg and head room than you’ll find in a Skoda Fabia or Volkswagen Polo. The 265-litre boot is also smaller than most. There’s a good amount of standard kit, though, with entry-level Motion trim featuring 16in alloy wheels, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.
Read our in-depth Suzuki Swift review >>
Strengths
- Amazingly good value
- Lots of space for passengers and luggage
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Poor safety rating compared with rivals
- There are more entertaining small cars to drive
- Some other small cars are quieter
Version 1.0 TCe Essential | List price £14,765 | Initial payment £1422 | Monthly payment £237
There’s no denying the Dacia Sandero is good value for money – after all, it’s the cheapest new car on the market. Every Sandero comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. It’s a combination that helps the Sandero sprint from 0-62mph in 9.7sec, which is quicker than a Hyundai i10 or Peugeot 208. Soft suspension gives the Sandero a comfortable ride, but the Volkswagen Polo is smoother still. You’ll encounter some body lean on twisty country roads, but the Sandero offers plenty of grip and feelsome steering.
Scratchy plastics used throughout the interior highlight the Sandero’s low price, but you still get loads of passenger space and a 368-litre boot. That’s more luggage space than you get in a Honda Jazz. In Essential trim, the Sandero is very basic but still features everything you need, such as air conditioning, rear parking sensors and LED headlights.