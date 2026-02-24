How Nissan transformed its Sunderland factory

Other household names that are still produced in the UK include three out of the four Mini Cooper variants and the hatchback and estate versions of the Toyota Corolla.

Nissan, though, tops the list when it comes to sheer UK production volume. It built 273,087 cars in 2025, of which 172,641 were Qashqai family SUVs and 100,5446 were Jukes. Its factory in Sunderland is the UK’s largest car-making facility, employing 6000 people in-house, with 30,000 more when

you take supply chains into account.

The importance of the 39-year-old factory was emphasised by its trim and production manager, Andy Robinson, who said: “From the first Bluebird in 1986, to the Qashqai, Juke and now the all-new Leaf, the Sunderland factory has been the beating heart of Nissan’s European operations for almost four decades.”

In that time, nearly 12 million cars have been built at the site. On average, that means one car drives off the production line every two minutes, 24 hours a day.

The Japanese car maker has invested £500 million in a comprehensive upgrade of this factory so it can produce the new Leaf and Juke EV on the same production line as the Qashqai and petrol versions of the Juke. Doing so is a first for Nissan, and its UK factory serves as a proof of concept for other sites around the world.