In the RWD variant, the 68.8kWh battery is good for an official 303 miles of range – a figure that drops to 278 miles when you opt for four-wheel drive. That’s some way off the EV3 and Elroq, both of which officially exceed 350 miles in their most efficient forms – but the Volvo EX30 is limited to 295 miles.

The S05’s battery should be pretty quick to charge, too, with the ability to accept speeds of up to 200kW. If you can find a public charger fast enough, a 30-80% top-up should take 15 minutes. It’ll also have vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, which allows you to charge external devices with the battery.

Outside, the S05 bears some striking resemblance to its larger S07 sibling, with its slim LED headlights and flush door handles, but it goes without the large air intakes on the front bumper in favour of a smoother look.

Inside, it receives a large 15.4in infotainment touchscreen which can be angled towards or away from the driver. Instead of a traditional digital driver’s display, the S05 has a 50in ‘augmented reality’ head-up display projected in front of the driver. There’s a voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 14-speaker sound system.