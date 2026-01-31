How The AA has evolved its service to support EVs



What are the common EV issues that require roadside assistance?

Electric vehicles can break down for reasons that differ from petrol or diesel cars. And some of the more common issues can be fixed there and then. To help get EVs back on the road as quickly as possible, The AA provides support for issues such as:

12-volt battery failures

Warning lights or system alerts that prevent driving

Charging cable or connector problems

Tyre-related faults



Where it is safe and possible, The AA can in fact carry out repairs at the roadside. If not, recovery can be arranged. Which in itself requires a special solution for EVs.



What happens when an EV runs out of charge?

It’s a common fear, but one that The AA is prepared for. If an electric vehicle cannot continue due to a depleted main battery, The AA can provide recovery rather than a roadside restart. This may include:

Transporting the vehicle on a flatbed or appropriate recovery vehicle

Taking the EV to a compatible charging point, the driver’s home, or another suitable destination, depending on cover



The recovery arrangements will depend on vehicle type, location, and policy terms.

