How The AA has evolved its service to support EVs
How The AA has evolved its service to support EVs

With electric vehicle ownership on the rise in the UK, we take a look at what The AA is doing to keep EVs on the road, including specialist patrol training and new recovery methods...

An AA patrol person stands in front of a yellow AA van and waves to his breakdown customers as they drive away
Updated06 February 2026
You don’t need to be a mechanic to know that an EV works in a very different way to a traditional petrol or diesel car. And that means they sometimes need different support if something goes wrong. 

The good news is that the UK’s breakdown providers have quickly adapted their services to accommodate the specific needs of electric vehicles. One such service is The AA, which has gone to significant lengths to ensure its service meets the needs of the ever-growing number of EV owners. Read on to find out how.

An AA van sees two customers waving

Can all breakdown patrols work on EVs?

Supporting electric vehicles requires specific knowledge and safety procedures, and that requires dedicated training. To cope with the growing number of electric vehicles on the road, The AA operates a large network of patrols trained to work with EV systems, including high-voltage components and common EV faults. As a result:

  • EV drivers can receive roadside assistance in many locations without requiring specialist call-outs
  • Patrols are equipped to assess whether an EV can be safely repaired at the roadside or needs recovery
Visit theAA.com/Best to find out more about The AA’s breakdown cover.
 

What are the common EV issues that require roadside assistance?

Electric vehicles can break down for reasons that differ from petrol or diesel cars. And some of the more common issues can be fixed there and then. To help get EVs back on the road as quickly as possible, The AA provides support for issues such as:

  • 12-volt battery failures
  • Warning lights or system alerts that prevent driving
  • Charging cable or connector problems
  • Tyre-related faults


Where it is safe and possible, The AA can in fact carry out repairs at the roadside. If not, recovery can be arranged. Which in itself requires a special solution for EVs. 
 

What happens when an EV runs out of charge?

It’s a common fear, but one that The AA is prepared for. If an electric vehicle cannot continue due to a depleted main battery, The AA can provide recovery rather than a roadside restart. This may include:

  • Transporting the vehicle on a flatbed or appropriate recovery vehicle
  • Taking the EV to a compatible charging point, the driver’s home, or another suitable destination, depending on cover


The recovery arrangements will depend on vehicle type, location, and policy terms.

A yellow AA van pulls over behind a broken down car

Using The AA App for EV breakdowns

The AA offers digital breakdown reporting through its mobile app, which can be used by EV drivers. This includes a number of helpful features, such as:

  • Reporting a breakdown online in under 3½ minutes
  • Automatic sharing of location data when using the app
  • Live tracking of the assigned patrol’s progress
     

These tools are designed to support quicker and clearer communication during an EV breakdown.
 

Arrival times and roadside fix rates

Naturally, people want to get back on the road as quickly as possible. So how long does it take a breakdown provider to arrive? And can they fix your car at the side of the road? 

  • The AA’s average arrival times are around an hour
  • A majority of vehicles attended are repaired at the roadside, including electric vehicles where appropriate


Actual arrival times and repair outcomes can vary depending on the nature of the EV fault and local conditions.

Independent ratings relevant to EV drivers

A breakdown can be rather stressful, so having a trustworthy and well-regarded breakdown provider can make things feel a bit less overwhelming. Independent reviews are a great way to verify the experience of other customers, and can help you make an informed decision about your cover provider. For example, The AA has an “Excellent” rating on Trustpilot as well as a 5-star rating from Defaqto (Ratings are based on published criteria and customer feedback.).

An AA van arrives behind a broken down car with the bonnet up

The AA’s Electric Vehicle Breakdown FAQs

Does The AA cover electric vehicles?
Yes. The AA offers breakdown cover that includes electric vehicles, with roadside assistance and recovery available subject to policy terms.

Are AA patrols trained to work on EVs?
The AA has more EV-trained patrols than any other UK breakdown provider, trained to handle common EV issues safely.

Can EV faults be fixed at the roadside?
Some EV issues can be resolved at the roadside, such as 12-volt battery problems or minor faults. Other issues may require recovery.

What happens if my EV runs out of charge?
If the main battery is depleted, The AA can arrange recovery to a charging point or another appropriate destination.

Is The AA app suitable for EV breakdowns?
Yes. EV drivers can use The AA app to report a breakdown, share their location automatically, and track the patrol in real time.

How quickly does assistance arrive?
The AA typically arrives in around an hour, though this can vary by location and demand.

