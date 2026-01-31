Your breakdown questions answered
From flat batteries to empty fuel tanks, we explore the most common causes of breakdowns and the steps you should take if your vehicle stops unexpectedly...
No matter how well you look after your car, a breakdown can still happen when you least expect it. And if you drive an older or high-mileage vehicle, the risk is even greater. So what can you do to prepare should the worst happen?
We explore some of the most common breakdown questions, including what to do in the first instance, what happens if your car can’t be fixed, and how you can help to prevent a breakdown in the first place.
What are the most common reasons for a car breakdown?
The most common causes of car breakdowns include flat or faulty batteries, tyre punctures, engine issues, electrical faults, and running out of fuel. Warning lights can indicate problems that require immediate attention, and if ignored can lead to more serious problems resulting in a breakdown. That said, many issues can occur without warning, particularly in older or high-mileage vehicles.
What should you do if your car breaks down?
The first step is to stop in a safe place, ideally on the left-hand side of the road or in a lay-by. Drivers should switch on hazard lights, turn the wheels away from traffic, and exit the vehicle on the left if it is safe to do so. Once secure, contact your breakdown provider for assistance.
If you break down and they can't fix your vehicle at the roadside, some breakdown providers will transport you to another location. For example, the AA will take you, your vehicle and up to seven passengers to any single UK destination.
Who can you call for breakdown support?
Several nationwide organisations – such as The AA – offer 24/7 roadside assistance. These providers can help with battery problems, tyre changes, fuel issues, or recover the vehicle to a garage if necessary. Drivers typically contact their provider through an app or phone line. If you have breakdown cover, it’s a good idea to have that app or phone number ready just in case.
Can breakdown services fix the issue at the roadside?
Many faults can be repaired on the spot, depending on the nature of the issue and the tools carried by the patrol. If the issue can’t be resolved by roadside, the vehicle will usually be recovered to either a garage or a destination allowed by the specific policy. Drivers should check their cover details for any distance or location limits.
Is breakdown cover necessary?
Breakdown cover is optional, but many drivers find it reassuring, especially for longer journeys or older vehicles. Providers such as The AA offer different levels of cover, including roadside assistance, home start, recovery, or onward travel. As with any regulated product, drivers should review the policy terms carefully to ensure it meets their needs[1].
How can drivers reduce the risk of a breakdown?
Simple maintenance reduces risk significantly. There are many checks that can be easily done from home, too, including oil and coolant levels, tyre pressures, battery condition, lights, and fuel levels. Regular servicing and responding quickly to dashboard warnings can also help prevent unexpected issues.
[1]The AA is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is a long-standing UK breakdown provider offering nationwide patrol coverage.