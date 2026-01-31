Your breakdown questions answered

No matter how well you look after your car, a breakdown can still happen when you least expect it. And if you drive an older or high-mileage vehicle, the risk is even greater. So what can you do to prepare should the worst happen?

We explore some of the most common breakdown questions, including what to do in the first instance, what happens if your car can’t be fixed, and how you can help to prevent a breakdown in the first place.

Find out more about The AA