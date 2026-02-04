Chinese car manufacturer Chery has confirmed that Lepas will become its fourth automotive brand to enter the UK market, with its launch due later this year.

Designed to appeal to the European market, Lepas will join the Chery family alongside Jaecoo, Omoda and Chery itself, and it’ll focus on plug-in hybrid and electric cars. The name Lepas is said to be a portmanteau of ‘leopard’, ‘leap’ and ‘passion’.

The first UK offerings from the brand haven’t yet been confirmed, but our sister title Autocar previously reported that Lepas will bring its L4 and L6 SUVs here initially, both of which are closely related to the Jaecoo 5, Omoda 5 and Omoda 7. The L4 is pitched as a Dacia Duster-sized small SUV while the L6 will be slightly larger, with both expected to use combustion, plug-in-hybrid and fully-electric power options.