Electric 'Kia Picanto' city car to launch next year

Pricing is a long way from being revealed just yet, but the EV2 starts at around £24,000, and rivals like the Renault 5 start at around £21,000.

Confirmed at the brand’s annual CEO investor day, Kia plans to launch another three EVs by 2030, bringing its total to 14, which will be made up of two ‘passenger vehicles’, nine SUVs and three commercial vehicles. In 2029, it will launch another all-electric family SUV, which could plug the gap left behind by the Niro EV, which has recently been taken off sale.

Two new vans, the PV7 and PV9, will join the PV5 (which comes in Passenger and PV5 Cargo forms) in Kia's commercial vehicle lineup.

In the coming years, Kia will also introduce new electric car technology, which is said to improve battery performance with increased capacity and density – in other words, better efficiency and longer range – as well as cut costs by 30%. It’s unclear which models this tech will appear on first, but it likely won’t make it to production of the electric Picanto as early as 2027.

Its upcoming models will be what Kia calls ‘software-defined vehicles’, featuring over-the-air updates and enhanced ‘level two plus-plus’ autonomous driving functions, which will effectively allow the car to drive itself, but the driver must remain ready to intervene.

Kia also confirmed it remains committed to producing combustion-powered vehicles, including ICE and hybrid options, into the future, “aligning with the pace of electrification in each market”.