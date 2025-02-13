Major changes to private car parks as ‘five-minute fines’ scrapped
New law changes mean that private car parks will no longer issue fines for drivers who take too long to pay...
Drivers who take too long to pay in ANPR camera-controlled private car parks will no longer be hit with fines, according to new law changes following a review from the Private Parking Scrutiny and Advice Panel (PPSAP).
Up until now, drivers faced a fine of up to £100 if they didn’t pay for private parking sites within 5 minutes of entry, even if they paid the charge after, or if they left the site without parking.
From Monday, drivers will have until they leave to pay, to ensure that “motorists who face genuine difficulties in paying in a short timeframe are treated fairly”. These changes will apply exclusively to ANPR camera-controlled car parks.
Speaking to the BBC, International Parking Committee chief executive officer Will Hurley said: “It is crucial that there is a mechanism to identify and resolve issues quickly. I am pleased that the panel has acted swiftly to introduce safeguards for motorists.”
He added that, under the new rules, people should not be charged for parking if they entered a car park and left after being unable to find a space.
However, Hurley warned that drivers still have a responsibility to read signage carefully and follow relevant instructions when using private car parks.
The tighter rules follow the proposal of a new Government code of conduct in 2022, which included a range of new measures such as a cap on fines and a 10-minute grace period before a late fine can be issued.
However, the code was withdrawn in 2022, following “resistance from the private parking industry” according to Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC.
“We're still desperately trying to get [the code] into action to clamp down on rogue operators to create a truly single appeals process. Both of the two accredited parking associations have one each with varying results,” said Mr Williams.
He continued, “It's a step in the right direction but we want them to get behind the government code and not a self-authored code, which is worded in their own interests as opposed to drivers' interests.”
British Parking Association chief executive Andrew Pester said: “The parking sector is always striving to ensure it operates in the interest of compliant motorists and to ensure that parking is fairly managed for all.”
This change comes after the case of Rosey Hudson, who refused to pay £1906 in fines amassed after she was repeatedly unable to pay for parking in Derby within five minutes due to poor phone signal. She was taken to court by Excel Parking, who eventually dropped the case.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here