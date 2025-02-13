Major changes to private car parks as ‘five-minute fines’ scrapped

Drivers who take too long to pay in ANPR camera-controlled private car parks will no longer be hit with fines, according to new law changes following a review from the Private Parking Scrutiny and Advice Panel (PPSAP).

Up until now, drivers faced a fine of up to £100 if they didn’t pay for private parking sites within 5 minutes of entry, even if they paid the charge after, or if they left the site without parking.

From Monday, drivers will have until they leave to pay, to ensure that “motorists who face genuine difficulties in paying in a short timeframe are treated fairly”. These changes will apply exclusively to ANPR camera-controlled car parks.