MG 4 XPower long term test

First impressions of other aspects of the MG 4 XPower have been mostly good, too. The car has a purposeful-looking front end, lots of sharp angles, and a rear bar with attractive criss-cross lines that light up in the dark.

On the inside, the Alcantara trim gives it a premium feel and helps distract you from some areas that have harder plastics, such as the door tops. The Jaguar-esque dial gear selector is positioned high up on the centre console so it’s easy to reach, and that leaves space for a pair of cupholders and a selection of large storage compartments between the two front seats. The large lidded compartment at the back of the centre console is particularly handy for storing a small handbag if you want to leave it out of sight in the car.

Standard equipment is acceptable rather than lavish, though. Like the XC40, the MG 4 XPower gets heated front seats, heated electric door mirrors, a 360deg parking camera and wireless mobile phone charging. However, it doesn’t come with a powered tailgate or adjustable lumbar support for the driver’s seat, even as an option. I’m not so bothered about missing out on the former, but the absence of the latter means I might have to spend a bit of the money I’ve saved by switching to the MG 4 on a lumbar support cushion to prevent aches and pains.