Indeed, the Cooper Electric has a lot to live up to if it wants to convert me to petrol-free driving, and it’s already off to a good start just because of its nameplate. Being a Cooper myself, it’s like I’ve been destined to drive one since birth, and fate has now brought us together.

So, you could say I was due a refresh – and it comes in the form of the Mini Cooper Electric. As you might have guessed, it’s the all-electric counterpart to the hugely popular Mini Cooper hatchback that’s been a familiar face on our roads for years. Launched in 2020, the Cooper Electric was not only the first all-electric offering in Mini’s lineup, but it’s also the first EV to ever grace my driveway. No pressure, then.

While the original Cooper Electric was essentially a petrol Mini with the engine ripped out and replaced by an electric motor, the facelifted version from 2023 – and the version that’s now sitting on my driveway – received new electric-car underpinnings that brought some improvements to its range and driving experience.

Speaking of range, I’ve opted for the Cooper SE, which starts at £29,905 and comes equipped with the larger 49.2kWh (usable capacity) battery. That’s good for an official range of 247 miles, compared with the entry-level Cooper E’s 185-mile figure. That’s more than enough for my 60-mile round trip to work, but I’ll be interested to find out how it handles a longer journey, such as the 220-mile trek up to Leeds I have pencilled in for a few weeks' time.

If I find myself in need of a top-up, the Cooper SE’s peak charging speed of 95kW means a 10-80% charge should take around half an hour. There are rivals out there that can charge even faster, such as the MG4 or Peugeot e-208, but it’s an improvement on the Cooper E’s 75kW speed.